AmaWaterways Unveils 2021 River Cruise Collection

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil all of the new offerings we have for 2021," said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. "France is in the spotlight and as godmother of AmaKristina , I am thrilled to see her moving over to the Rhône to join AmaCello who will take on a new itinerary exploring both the Burgundy and Provence regions. We have also added more lower Danube cruises and new land programs to Geneva and Lake Como – all designed to please our loyal repeat guests and attract discerning travelers looking for unique experiences!"

AmaLucia Launching March 2021 and Five Ships Repositioning

Joining AmaWaterways' flourishing European fleet, the new 156-passenger AmaLucia, sister ship to AmaSiena (2020), will feature signature twin balconies, connecting staterooms and multiple dining venues including The Chef's Table, among other luxurious amenities. Celebrating spring in the Netherlands and Belgium, AmaLucia begins her journey March 16, 2021 sailing a series of Tulip Time cruises before setting sail on the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers.

In response to the growing demand for more French itineraries, AmaWaterways announced the repositioning of three ships – besides the award-winning AmaKristina moving to the Rhône, AmaDante will join AmaLyra on the Seine and AmaCello will sail a new itinerary on both the Rhône and Saône rivers. Lastly, AmaBella and AmaVerde will rejoin AmaWaterways' European fleet sailing the Dutch & Belgian Waterways and the Danube.

Four New European Itineraries Plus New Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programs

In 2021, AmaWaterways will debut four new seven-night cruise itineraries – all complemented by enriching pre- or post-cruise land programs:

Impressions of the Seine & Paris sailing on board AmaDante from Paris to Le Havre (or reverse) will take guests through the best of Northern France including idyllic towns, beautiful gardens and Normandy's historical hubs.

Land options : Pre-cruise: Two nights in Paris / Post-cruise : Three nights in St. Malo with a visit to the magical island monastery of Mont St. Michel and one night in Paris, France

Two nights in / : Three nights in with a visit to the magical island monastery of and one night in Essence of Burgundy & Provence sailing on board AmaCello from Chalon-sur-Saône to Arles (or reverse) is sure to awaken all of guests' senses with visits to romantic cities and artistic epicenters, along with experiences such as learning to cook French food in Valence at a culinary school.

Land options : Pre-cruise: Three nights in Geneva, Switzerland / Post-cruise : Three in nights in Barcelona, Spain

: Three nights in / : Three in nights in Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps sailing on board AmaMora and AmaSerena from Amsterdam to Basel (or reverse) will enchant guests with vineyard-clad hills, charming villages and castles strung like pearls along the banks of the Rhine river.

Land options : Pre-cruise: Two nights in Amsterdam, Netherlands / Post-cruise : Three nights in Lake Como, Italy

Two nights in / : Three nights in Lake Como, Best of Holland & Belgium sailing on board the AmaSerena round-trip from Amsterdam will provide history buffs with a close-up look at the region's rich historical past with visits to Utrecht and Dordrecht, Holland's oldest city.

Land options : Pre and Post-cruise: Two nights in Amsterdam, Netherlands

In addition, AmaWaterways will further enhance its pre- and post-cruise experiences with a new land extension in the Champagne region of France where guests can visit acclaimed vineyards and savor tastings of Veuve Clicquot and Moet et Chandon. This land program will be available as an add-on to Europe's Rivers & Castles, Rhine & Moselle Splendors and Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle itineraries.

Added Rewards for Early Bookings

Guests booking by April 30, 2020 will receive 5 percent cruise savings* on balcony staterooms and suites for all 2021 Mekong and Europe cruises (excluding Holiday Cruises), plus significant savings per stateroom on select departures. For 2021 Holiday Cruises, AmaWaterways is welcoming the season early with Holiday Triple Savings* including $1,000 (CA$1,200) off per person, a complimentary stateroom upgrade and $50 per person onboard credit.

For more information, or to book an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Advisor, call 1.800.626.0126 or visit AmaWaterways.com. Follow AmaWaterways on Facebook at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways, Instagram @AmaWaterways and Twitter @AmaWaterways.

*Offers are applicable to new bookings only, are limited to availability, and are capacity controlled. Other terms apply; please visit AmaWaterways' website for details.

About AmaWaterways

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 24 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for "Best for Active Cruisers", 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line" and inclusion of AmaMagna in 2019 TIME "World's Greatest Places."

