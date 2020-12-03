Amatul Waheed was Featured in the Canada Edition of Top Agent Magazine
Dec 03, 2020, 09:00 ET
VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Amatul Waheed of Remax Premier Amatul Waheed Real Estate was featured in the Canada Edition of Top Agent Magazine in November 2020. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Amatul Waheed is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/nominate-a-real-estate-agent-to-be-featured/
Award Winner Realtor Amatul Waheed is Changing Dreams Into Realty ." For more information about Amatul Waheed, please call 416-987-8000, email [email protected], or visit www.amatulwaheed.com.
SOURCE Top Agent Canada Magazine
For further information: Editor Top Agent Magazine, [email protected], 310-734-1440