AMANE ADVISORS MERGES WITH A. VACCANI & PARTNERS AG (AVP), COMBINING LEADING EXPERT ADVISORS IN WATER, RESOURCE RECOVERY AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

OXFORD, UK, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Amane Advisors, the premier global strategic advisory firm focused on the water industry, has announced that it has merged with A. Vaccani & Partners AG (AVP), a leading consultancy firm providing expertise and dedicated research in the areas of sustainability and resource & energy recovery. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, AVP has specialized in providing services in strategy consulting, M&A advisory, strategic partnering, and industry research to a range of clients across the cleantech, environmental and energy sectors since 1992, with a focus on Europe, Asia and North America.

"By combining AVP's expertise and network with Amane's unique capabilities and network in these very complementary sectors – water, resource recovery and energy recovery – we will broaden our advisory offerings across the areas that will be absolutely critical in developing a sustainable global economy, and deepen our ability to serve the companies, investors and governmental agencies who are driving the sustainability agenda," said Amane's founding partner, Thierry Noel. "This is a huge step forward toward our ongoing objective to help our clients achieve sustainable growth while also helping to protect and regenerate the Earth's resources."

Amedeo Vaccani, AVP's founder and managing partner, said "After 30 years of building AVP into a leading advisor for players in resource and energy recovery and the circular economy, I am really excited to join forces with Amane Advisors, enabling us to have even more positive impact by harnessing the complementary expertise and knowledge both firms have built up over the years."

AVP is a family-owned business with vast experience in strategy consulting and M&A advisory in the areas of resource and energy recovery, having advised some of the top worldwide players in these sectors. The merger will lay the foundation for Amane's expanded global service offerings in sustainability and the circular economy, enabling its continued rapid growth in all key markets around the globe.

About Amane Advisors

Amane Advisors is the leading international strategic advisory firm focused on water and resource & energy recovery in the circular economy, with an international team of consultants in six offices around the world in France, the UK, the United States, Bahrain, China, and Singapore.

Amane's clients range from innovative start-ups to large global industrial companies and private equity/impact investors worldwide, including many of the leaders in protecting and regenerating the Earth's resources. Amane supports them in accelerating their growth and impact in the water industry and adjacent, sustainability-focused markets such as resource recovery and energy recovery, through a comprehensive set of services including Strategy Development, Market Intelligence, M&A Advisory, Financial Advisory, and Commercialization. To find out more, please visit www.amaneadvisors.com.

About A. Vaccani & Partners (AVP)

AVP is an international M&A advisory and management consulting company based in Zurich, Switzerland. AVP's Partners are industry experts with extensive operational experience combining knowledge, transaction orientation, project management and accurate research to generate value and achieve bottom line results for its clients.

AVP boasts in-depth industry expertise, contacts and project references in all segments of the Environmental Technology, Energy from Waste (EfW), Waste Management and Renewable Energy and Water industries, as well as a strong in-house research team and an international network of experts. The firm possesses long experience in working with national and international clients on cross-border mandates including complex consulting mandates, in- and outbound investments, and international strategic partnerships. To find out more, please visit www.avp-group.net .

