AM Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Options

MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - AM Resources Corporation ("AM" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce that it has settled its previously announced debt settlement in an aggregate amount of $1,138,631 by issuing an aggregate of 18,460,184 Shares to an arm's length creditor.

Grant of Options

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 4,050,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under the AM's stock option plan (the "Plan").The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan and the corresponding option agreement, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.06 per share for a period of up to five years expiring on March 12, 2026.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

