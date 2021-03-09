AM Announces Closing of $1.3M Private Placement

MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - AM Resources Corporation ("AM" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 32,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,300,000.

Each Unit of the Offering is comprised of one common share of the Corporation (each a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per Warrant for a period of two (2) years from the date the Units are issued.

Certain insiders of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 2,875,000 Units under the Offering, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuances to the insiders are exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Corporation's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. The Corporation did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by related parties of the Corporation were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Corporation wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

The Corporation paid finder fee of $7,080 in cash and issued 90,000 non-transferable Finder's warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share until the Warrant Expiry Date.

Proceeds from this financing will be used for general operating purposes. This Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day from closing of the Offering in accordance with securities laws.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

David Grondin, President and Chief Executive Officer, 1-514-360-0576, www.am-resources.com