ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS INTO KITCHENER-WATERLOO WITH NEW FRANCHISE LOCATION

New franchise brings in-home senior care services to meet growing local demand

KITCHENER, ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Ontario's senior population continues to grow and more families look for ways to support aging loved ones at home, Always Best Care Senior Services is expanding into Kitchener-Waterloo with a new locally owned and operated franchise.

Led by Holger Fischer, the new office will provide non-medical in-home care and senior living referral support to families across Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding communities. Located at 210-137 Glasgow St., Office 5052 in Kitchener, the business is focused on helping older adults remain safely and comfortably in their homes.

Holger brings a unique perspective to the role. Before becoming a franchise owner, he built a strong foundation in business management and operational leadership, which ultimately led him to open his own location. Now, he is expanding his expertise by training to become a Care Coordinator with Always Best Care, where he is learning firsthand how to support seniors and their families through personalized care plans.

"Working with seniors and their families, I saw how important it is to have reliable, compassionate care at home," said Holger Fischer. "There's a real need for these services in Kitchener-Waterloo, and I wanted to be part of the solution. This is about helping people stay independent while giving families confidence their loved ones are in good hands."

Growing Demand for In-Home Care

Demand for in-home care continues to rise across Ontario. According to provincial data, the number of residents aged 65 and older is growing rapidly, increasing pressure on the healthcare system and driving more families to seek support that allows loved ones to age in place. A whopping 91% of seniors desire to stay in their homes, according to the Canadian Institute for Health.

The Kitchener-Waterloo opening also reflects Always Best Care's continued growth in Canada. The brand, which has a strong presence across the United States, has expanded its Canadian footprint in recent years with locations in Calgary, Edmonton and Oakville, with additional markets now in development.

"Holger's experience working within our system, combined with his understanding of the needs of seniors and families, makes him a strong addition to our growing presence in Canada," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We're seeing increased demand for quality in-home care across the country, and this new location helps us better serve families in the Kitchener-Waterloo community."

Senior Care Services Available in Kitchner-Waterloo

Always Best Care of Kitchener-Waterloo will offer a range of services designed to support seniors at home, including personal care, companionship, dementia care, respite care and assistance following hospital stays. The team will also provide guidance for families navigating senior living options when care needs change.

For Holger, the goal is simple: build a trusted local resource for families during what is often a stressful and emotional time.

"Families don't always know where to start when a loved one needs help," he said. "We're here to guide them through that process and make sure they feel supported every step of the way."

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

Local Service Information Always Best Care of Kitchener – Waterloo

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care