Alvopetro Announces June Sales Volumes, an Operational Update and Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June sales volumes of 2,990 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, June sales averaged 2,834 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.0 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 172 bopd and oil sales of 3 bopd. In Canada, oil sales averaged 156 bopd. This brings our Q2 2026 average daily sales volumes to 3,067 boepd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: June 2026 May 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Brazil:







Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:







Caburé 11,843 12,064 12,038 11,691 Murucututu 4,113 4,203 4,280 4,798 Total natural gas (Mcfpd) 15,956 16,267 16,318 16,489 NGLs (bopd) 172 174 167 175 Oil (bopd) 1 3 10 8 12 Total (boepd) – Brazil 2,834 2,895 2,894 2,935 Canada:







Oil (bopd) – Canada 156 181 173 193 Total Company – boepd2 2,990 3,076 3,067 3,128



(1) Oil sales volumes in Brazil relate to the Bom Lugar and Mãe da lua fields. Alvopetro has entered into an assignment agreement to dispose

of the fields, the closing of which is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including approval of the ANP.

(2) Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Operations Update

In June, we completed drilling the 183-D1 well on our 100% owned Murucututu natural gas field to a total measured depth ("MD") of 3,263 metres between our previously drilled 183-A3 and 183-D4 wells. Based on open-hole logs, the well encountered potential net natural gas pay in both the Caruaçu Member of the Maracangalha Formation and the Gomo Member of the Candeias Formation, with an aggregate 47.7 metres total vertical depth ("TVD") of potential natural gas pay. We are mobilizing equipment for the completion and expect to start production from the well in early August.

We have advanced the schedule on our drilling program in the Murucututu field. We now plan to drill the 183-H2 and 183-G2 wells in sequence starting this month. We expect to start drilling operations at the 183-H2 well within the next two weeks. This well is targeting the prospective resource portion of the Caruaçu structure. Following this well, we plan to move to the 183-G2 location, the first Caruaçu development well from our newly constructed 183-G well pad.

Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update

Effective August 1, 2026, our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement will be adjusted to BRL2.00/m3 on the first 400e3m3/d (14.1 MMcfpd) reference volumes ("QDC1") with the incremental 100 e3m3/d (3.5 MMcfpd) reference volumes ("QDC2") adjusted to BRL1.91/m3. This represents increases of 5% and 19% respectively for QDC1 and QDC2 relative to the May 1, 2026 price reset.

Based on our average heat content to-date and the June 30, 2026 BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.18, our weighted average realized price (QDC1 + QDC2) on firm natural gas sales during the August 1, 2026 to October 31, 2026 period is expected to be $11.70/Mcf, an increase of 15% over our Q1 2026 realized price of $10.14/Mcf. Amounts ultimately received in equivalent USD will be impacted exchange rates in effect during the relevant period.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

X - https://x.com/AlvopetroEnergy

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:

boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day BRL = Brazilian real e3m3/d = thousand cubic metre per day m3/d = cubic metre per day Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day NGLs = natural gas liquids (condensate)

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning plans relating to the Company's operational activities, proposed exploration and development activities and the timing of such activities, the expected timing of production commencement from certain wells and expected future natural gas prices under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of future redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF