Altura Energy Inc. Announces the Closing of Stage Two of a Previously Announced Asset Disposition

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ATU) announces the closing of the September 30, 2020 asset disposition.

As disclosed in the Corporation's June 30, 2020 news release, Altura entered into an amending agreement to change the timing of the second transaction in the December 4, 2019 definitive agreement with a private company. The sale of a 5.5% working interest in the Corporation's production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $3.5 million was amended to close in four equal stages.

On September 30, 2020, Altura closed stage two of the second transaction for the sale of a 1.375% working interest in the Corporation's production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $875,000. As per the amending agreement, stages three and four are scheduled to close on January 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY INC.

Altura is a junior oil and gas exploration, development and production company with operations in central Alberta. Altura predominantly produces from the Rex member in the Upper Mannville group and is focused on delivering per share growth and attractive shareholder returns through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Forward–looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "forecast", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to:

plans to close the second transaction stages three and four on January 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 ;

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Altura including, without limitation:

the continued performance of Altura's oil and gas properties in a manner consistent with its past experiences;

that Altura will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations;

the return of industry conditions to pre-COVID-19 levels;

the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes;

the accuracy of the estimates of Altura's reserves and resource volumes;

certain commodity price and other cost assumptions;

the continued availability of oilfield services; and

the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and cash flow from operations to, among other things, fund its planned expenditures.

Altura believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable based on prior operating history but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct particularly in the current operating environment which is unprecedented by any standard. To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered future oriented financial information or a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management's assumptions used for budgeted and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation:

the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions in oil and gas markets, including the duration and impacts thereof;

changes in commodity prices including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic;

unanticipated operating results or production declines;

public health crises, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the related economic disruption that can result in volatility in financial markets, disruption to global supply chains, and the ability to directly and indirectly staff the Corporation's day to day operations;

changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters;

changes in development plans of Altura or by third-party operators of Altura's properties;

increased debt levels or debt service requirements;

inaccurate estimation of Altura's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes;

limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital or debt markets;

increased costs;

a lack of adequate insurance coverage;

the impact of competitors; and

certain other risks detailed from time to time in Altura's public documents.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Altura does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

For further information: Altura Energy Inc., 2500, 605 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H5, Telephone (403) 984-5197, www.alturaenergy.ca; David Burghardt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Direct (403) 984-5195; Tavis Carlson, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Direct (403) 984-5196

