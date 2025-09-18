Alternative Payments Expands Internationally with Canadian Launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Alternative Payments, a leading fully-integrated B2B payments and checkout infrastructure provider, today announced its official expansion into Canada, establishing the company's first international market presence and extending its mission to deliver faster, more flexible payment solutions for businesses across North America.

The Canadian launch underscores Alternative Payments' ongoing efforts to digitize and automate B2B payment workflows. By modernizing payments, merchant services, and client financing for IT service providers, MSPs and blue-collar industries, the company is delivering a streamlined alternative to legacy providers. To establish its presence, the company has opened a new field office in Toronto and Vancouver and built a local team to serve as a hub for partner engagement and customer support. Early pilots with Canadian MSPs and solution partners are already generating momentum.

"Our Canadian expansion represents an extension of our footprint and a critical step toward our vision of building the first truly global alternative payments network," said Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO of Alternative Payments. "We're excited to bring Canadian businesses a modern, streamlined solution that helps them get paid faster and improve cash flow. The market currently lacks sophisticated solutions to automate payments and support companies operating on both sides of the border."

As part of the rollout, Alternative Payments is introducing CAD/EFT support and integration directly with Canadian bank rails, enabling businesses to move funds seamlessly within Canada. This strong foundation not only transforms payment options for Canadian businesses but also positions Alternative Payments to expand into additional global markets.

The expansion into Canada follows the release of the Alternative Payments API, a developer-friendly REST interface that gives MSPs full control over billing operations.

Alternative Payments is a B2B payments and checkout infrastructure company. Alternative Payments' end-to-end payment platform provides immediate access to merchant services, including credit card, ACH bank transfer, EFT and client-facing financing (B2B buy now pay later). Its software fully integrates with a company's ERP and/or accounting software, tracking all accounts receivable, reconciling all payments, and accelerating a client's time-to-pay. On average, Alternative Payments customers are paid 40-50% faster driven by automated workflows.

