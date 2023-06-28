Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge
28 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET
HAMILTON, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for major rehabilitation work during the following period:
- Thursday, July 6, 2023, to Monday, January 15, 2024
During this period, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, with signalers or traffic lights. Motorists should expect delays.
The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
