HAMILTON, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Tuesday, May 24 , to Friday, May 27 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, one or two lanes will be closed alternately, and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians and marine traffic will not be affected during the lane closures.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]