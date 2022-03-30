KINGSTON, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Monday, April 4 , at 7 am , to Tuesday, May 31 , at 5 pm

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The sidewalk will be temporarily rerouted to ensure access to pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]