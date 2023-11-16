GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing for inspection work during the following period:

Saturday, November 18 , to Sunday, November 19 , from 8 am to 4 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalks will remain accessible.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]