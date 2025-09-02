Altair to Showcase AI-Powered Engineering, Smart Manufacturing, and Connected Defense Solutions at DSEI 2025

Highlights will feature how computational intelligence is shaping the future of aerospace and defense

TROY, Mich., Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, will demonstrate the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and advanced connectivity at DSEI 2025, taking place September 9-12 at the ExCel Centre in London.

"AI, data, and connectivity are today's competitive advantages," said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Altair technologies are helping the defense industry achieve next-level breakthroughs in performance, reliability, and innovation."

Altair will be featuring:

Altair helps defense organizations accelerate RD&T by using AI, knowledge graphs, and advanced digital engineering to connect data and tools across domains. These solutions strengthen secure communications, enable faster threat detection, and support real-time decision-making on the battlefield. By unifying information and speeding technology insertion, Altair empowers military forces and government agencies to operate smarter, adapt quickly, and stay mission ready. Optimization through data-driven manufacturing, sustainment, and modernization –

While the demand for military assets and ammunition is accelerating, military personnel is focused on keeping assets ready for future mission profiles and warfare scenarios. Altair solutions are used to create unified, fused data models that connect information throughout an asset's entire lifecycle, including managing production machines and maintenance databases, enabling flexible production planning, preventing failures, and automating complex operations with AI agents. Empowering startups in the defense industry – The Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP) equips emerging companies, universities, and research organizations with enterprise-grade tools to deliver advanced technologies at speed and with limited investments.

The Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP) equips emerging companies, universities, and research organizations with enterprise-grade tools to deliver advanced technologies at speed and with limited investments. Solutions to identify and prevent cyberattacks – Altair technologies are used by aerospace, defense, military, and government agencies to spot and prevent sophisticated attacks. The solutions enable monitoring of large data quantity at speed, reducing false positives, and helping non experts identify and prioritize real threats.

At DSEI, Altair will be located at the ADS Pavillion, Booth N7-163. For more information, visit https://altair.com/aerospace.

Altair is part of Siemens, who will also be exhibiting its latest innovations in digital manufacturing and hyperscaling production at DSEI 2025, in the Maritime Suite, Greenwich Meeting Room 003.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

