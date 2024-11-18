Altair Solutions Now Supported on NVIDIA Grace Hopper and Grace CPU Superchip Architectures

Altair simulations run twice as fast on NVIDIA Hopper series as its predecessor

TROY, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that several products from the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform now support NVIDIA Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchip architectures. This highlights the years of Altair's deep collaboration with NVIDIA and gives customers more flexibility to run Altair tools on NVIDIA and Arm architectures.

"Altair's solutions achieving peak performance on Grace and Grace Hopper marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to our customers' needs," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Leveraging NVIDIA's CPU and GPU architectures, we are poised to drive artificial intelligence innovation and deliver substantial performance and sustainability gains."

Internal benchmarks for selected Altair solutions showed the NVIDIA Hopper GPU series ran simulations up to twice as fast as its predecessor and enabled Altair solvers to achieve breakthrough run times.

"This is yet another milestone in NVIDIA and Altair's long-standing collaboration to accelerate computer-aided engineering workloads," said Tim Costa, senior director of CAE/EDA, quantum and HPC at NVIDIA. "Giving customers access to Altair's powerful software tools on our Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchip architectures will empower them to push boundaries of innovation and design across multiple industries."

The support demonstrates Altair technology's ability to run on alternative CPU and CPU-GPU architectures that help meet the global market's urgent needs for energy efficiency and speed. The NVIDIA Grace and Grace Hopper architectures – built specifically for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads – offer performance, efficiency, and scalability improvements that can transform how organizations run simulation at scale in a power-constrained data center.

According to a recent internal study performed by Lenovo using OpenRadioss, NVIDIA Grace CPUs deliver up to 2.2x higher energy efficiency for running CAE simulations compared to their reference server configuration.

The following Altair solutions now support Grace and Grace Hopper architectures:

