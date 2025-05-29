Altair Signs MoU with Georgia Institute of Technology to Spur Aerospace Innovation

Organizations will explore the use of simulation, AI, and data analytics for aviation, MRO, space, and robotics applications

TROY, Mich., May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Georgia Institute of Technology to drive aerospace innovation. Within the agreement, Georgia Tech's Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory will receive unlimited access to Altair resources to support advanced research and projects aligned to building technology demonstrators with simulation and DA software. Together, the two organizations will explore how simulation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) can reshape operations in aviation, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), space, and robotics applications.

"Altair's simulation, data, and AI technology already has a game-changing impact on aerospace companies around the world – no matter if they're a fledgling startup or an established powerhouse," said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "We are excited to collaborate with a top-tier university like Georgia Tech to develop even more impactful applications and further strengthen our ties with the global academic and scientific community."

"Georgia Tech prides itself on being one of the nation's premier institutions for aerospace engineering. This dedication to excellence is why our Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering was named the nation's top publicly funded graduate aerospace engineering program," said Dimitri Mavris, distinguished regents professor in the school and director of ASDL. "Working together with Altair gives us yet another way to harness transformational technology to help our faculty and students break boundaries within aerospace engineering."

The two organizations will collaborate on projects where Georgia Tech professors, researchers, and doctoral students can use Altair technology to explore innovative ideas and develop breakthrough solutions. The MoU emphasizes collaboration on technology demonstrators that can be showcased to both the commercial and scientific communities, promoting knowledge sharing and enabling the deployment of new applications.

This MoU is yet another example of Altair's dedication to working with leaders in the aerospace and defense ecosystem to push the limits of computational intelligence. Other industry collaborations – such as those with JetZero and the European Space Agency (ESA) – highlight how Altair works with organizations of all kinds to foster a holistic, interconnected network of innovation throughout the sector.

