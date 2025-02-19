Altair Releases Altair® HyperWorks® 2025

New capabilities and enhancements make a zero-prototype world possible

TROY, Mich., Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to announce the release of Altair® HyperWorks® 2025, a best-in-class design and simulation platform for solving the world's most complex engineering challenges. At the forefront of this release is a bold vision of the future of product development: a zero-prototype world, where design is perfected in the virtual domain before reaching the physical world. By combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and multiphysics simulation with cloud-based scalability and digital thread connectivity, Altair HyperWorks 2025 is more than a simulation platform – it's a launchpad for innovation.

Altair has announced Altair® HyperWorks® 2025, the latest evolution of its simulation and design platform.

"Altair HyperWorks 2025 builds on four decades of Altair's expertise in simulation, design, and optimization," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "By integrating advanced simulation technologies with AI and machine learning, automation, open architecture, and a connected digital thread, the platform accelerates design processes, fosters scalable cloud collaboration, and empowers teams to deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable solutions. It is yet another leap in our vision of democratized computational intelligence."

AI-Powered Engineering and Optimization

Altair continues to pull away from the competition with our unparalleled AI-powered engineering, machine learning, and optimization capabilities. Physics prediction models powered by new transformer architectures deliver accurate simulations, even with limited or incomplete data. Machine learning models act as solvers, slashing simulation times while improving reliability. AI-enabled reduced order modeling (ROM) enables faster, more precise simulations of nonlinear systems, providing insights early in the design process.

Cloud-Based and SaaS Solutions

Embracing the shift to cloud-based and SaaS solutions, Altair is democratizing access to advanced engineering simulations with flexible infrastructure. The new Altair® DSim™ SaaS solution allows semiconductor designers to run unlimited simulations with a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating upfront costs and offering the freedom to scale on demand. And the Altair One® cloud innovation gateway enhances collaboration, providing instant access to simulation applications, data, and HPC resources.

Automation and Customization

New automation capabilities, including Python APIs, eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline data queries, and simplify report generation. For large-scale projects, advanced batch execution and task libraries reduce time spent on complex workflows. The platform's customization options allow users to tailor simulations to unique applications, such as modeling particle interactions in pharmaceuticals or agriculture.

Additional Highlights

Digital Engineering: A Connected Ecosystem

By connecting data, teams, and processes across the product life cycle, Altair delivers a more integrated approach to design and simulation. Enhanced digital twin and digital thread technologies ensure seamless data flow and align virtual models with physical systems. To meet sustainability goals, private material databases provide a single source of truth for material decisions, including tools for carbon dioxide (CO₂) impact analysis.

Solver Efficiency

Simplifying structural simulations, the "One Model, One Solver" approach of Altair® OptiStruct® enables smooth transitions between implicit and explicit analyses. By deploying Altair® PhysicsAI™ models as solvers, users can replace traditional numerical solvers with AI-powered alternatives, accelerating simulations while maintaining accuracy.

Multiphysics Simulation for Electronics

Recent updates simplify managing thermal, electromagnetic, and power interactions in electronics design. ECAD meshing improvements speed up cooling and durability analysis, while enhanced electromagnetic-thermal coupling provides better system performance predictions. Power electronics simulation updates optimize motor drive and converter modeling for improved efficiency.

CAE as a Design Tool

Altair® Inspire™ continues to make CAE essential by offering designer-friendly computational physics for structural, fluid, and motion analysis – alongside manufacturability and optimization workflows. Altair® CoPilot™ Beta – an intelligent AI-assistant embedded within Inspire – provides on-demand guidance, Q&A, and workflow support, while new tools like image planes for sketching and expanded implicit modeling streamline geometry creation and exploration.

Advanced Material Simulation

As material complexity, sustainability demands, and AI-powered workflows advance, Altair's material solutions give users the tools they need to lead. With Altair's material solutions, organizations can source, standardize, and simulate high-fidelity material data for advanced materials like composites, polymers, and additive manufacturing. Engineers can optimize designs, achieve sustainability goals with CO₂ analysis, and reduce physical testing costs by using AI to complete missing data.

Particle Simulation

Altair continues to define the industry standard for the discrete element method (DEM) by delivering new physics models—a Fibers Bonding Model, Liquid Bridge Model, and updated Linear Elastic Bond Model (LEBM) with polyhedral particles—enhance workflows and enable a realistic representation of fibers and particles for applications in agriculture, batteries, and pharmaceuticals.

To learn more about Altair HyperWorks and see the full list of enhancements, visit https://altair.com/hyperworks-2025.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

SOURCE Altair