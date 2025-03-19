Altair One® Cloud Innovation Gateway Achieves Seamless Integration with NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins

Altair, supported by NVIDIA technology, will further drive innovation in simulation-driven design, AI-powered engineering, and computational intelligence

TROY, Mich., March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has announced a technical integration between the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Real Time Digital Twins and the Altair One® cloud innovation gateway. The integration takes advantage of GPU acceleration, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies to give customers an unparalleled ability to visualize, build, edit, and interact with complex simulations and digital twins in a shared turnkey environment. More broadly, it helps organizations leverage the full potential of Altair's simulation , artificial intelligence (AI) , data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions to drive groundbreaking innovation.

"Integrating NVIDIA Blackwell acceleration, AI and Omniverse technologies into Altair One will allow Altair users to take another leap forward in their digital engineering and digital transformation efforts," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Integrating the Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins with Altair One gives users a powerful new way to operationalize and innovate with digital twins, data, and AI in real time. Moreover, it is yet another example of how Altair is continuing to lead in all things digital engineering and digital twin."

By leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins in Altair One, users can collaborate and simulate in a shared virtual environment in real time. The technology combines 3D design, AI, and ray tracing to create immersive digital environments that function as a next-level digital workspace for professionals in all industries. Users benefit from high-end rendering and streaming capabilities on the cloud that simplifies how software components work together in large systems, especially those used for AI, data processing, and graphics computing. The integration will open new avenues for innovation and collaboration in areas like crash and drop test simulations.

"Digital twin technology is reshaping industries and giving engineers and designers the tools to enable real-time design, optimize faster, and more," said Timothy Costa, senior director of CAE and CUDA-X at NVIDIA. "Now, Altair users can leverage NVIDIA's best-in-class technology to operationalize digital engineering and streamline their digital engineering workflows."

Overall, the integration empowers users by giving them seamless, turnkey access to the Omniverse Blueprint with minimal effort. Meaning, if users have built digital twins with the Omniverse Blueprint in Altair One, they can easily deploy them in any cloud or on-premises environment. By systematically cataloging all data with essential metadata, Altair One enables datasets to expand through multiple design iterations. This supports the development of models in tools like Altair® PhysicsAI™ , which can slash analysis time from hours or days to just seconds or minutes.

In addition to the enhancements above, Altair is leveraging NVIDIA technology elsewhere to supercharge performance. For example, Altair® OptiStruct® now features the cuDSS GPU-accelerated Direct Sparse Solver library to improve performance on CPU and GPU-accelerated architectures and Altair® EDEM™ will soon support the NVIDIA Grace architecture .

Altair is also pleased to announce performance on NVIDIA Blackwell for Altair® ultraFluidX® , Altair® nanoFluidX® , and EDEM, demonstrating up to 1.6x improvement on NVIDIA DGX B200. For EDEM, this represents a 40x speed increase when compared to 32 CPUs.

