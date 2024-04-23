Altair Kicks Off Season Five of the Future Says Podcast

Covering an array of topics and trends, podcast's fifth season features guests from, McKinsey & Co., Hyatt, Nokia, John Deere, EY, and more.

TROY, Mich., April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has launched season five of the Future Says podcast with the first episode now available on all leading podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, Amazon Music/Audible, and Podcast Addict.

The fifth season of Future Says features guests from some of the world's largest organizations – such as McKinsey & Co., Hyatt, Nokia, John Deere, etc. – alongside guests from exciting startups like Carbon Origins, Strella Biotech, and Notus Labs. From automotive, heavy industry, and hospitality to athletic performance, food waste and beyond, season five explores how advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) is reshaping the ways we live and work.

New episodes and recap articles from Future Says season five will debut biweekly. In addition to finding episodes on the world's most popular podcast platforms, audiences can also watch all Future Says interviews and get season updates via the Future Says web page and Altair's YouTube channel.

To learn more about Future Says, visit https://altair.com/future-says or click here to view all Future Says episodes on YouTube. Click the links below to listen and subscribe to the Future Says podcast on the following podcast platforms:

