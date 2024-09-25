Altair Joins Aston Martin and Sarginsons in £5.8 Million Performance Integrated Vehicle Optimization Technology (PIVOT) Project to Revolutionize Sustainable Vehicle Manufacturing

Altair's AI-powered engineering technology to drive the development of 100% recycled cast aluminum structures that weigh up to 30% less and feature 95% less embedded carbon emissions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has announced its involvement in the £5.8 million Performance Integrated Vehicle Optimization Technology (PIVOT) project, supported by Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). The project aims to revolutionize vehicle manufacturing by creating lighter, more sustainable components, thanks to Altair's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation capabilities.

Altair has joined Aston Martin and Sarginsons in the £5.8 million PIVOT project, using AI-powered engineering to drive the development of 100% recycled cast aluminum structures that weigh up to 30% less and feature 95% less embedded carbon emissions.

Led by Sarginsons Industries, the PIVOT project brings together key partners including Altair, Aston Martin, Brunel University London, and metal recycling experts GESCRAP. The initiative will develop innovative software that combines casting simulation, topology optimization, and AI, which will enable organizations to design components optimized for weight, structural performance, and manufacturability. These breakthroughs will result in cast aluminum structures that are up to 30% lighter while maintaining performance requirements.

"This collaboration demonstrates how our AI-powered engineering technology enables manufacturers to develop more efficient vehicle components, cutting down on weight and drastically reducing environmental impact," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technical officer, Altair. "We are proud to work with like-minded organizations to showcase how innovations in manufacturing contribute to a more sustainable automotive future."

Funded in part by a £2.9 million government grant from Innovate UK and APC, the PIVOT project will focus on using 100% recycled aluminum to reduce embedded carbon emissions in vehicle components by up to 95%. By overcoming mechanical weaknesses inherent in recycled aluminum through advanced grain refinement techniques developed by Brunel University London, PIVOT will make it possible to use secondary alloys for cast structural applications such as vehicle chassis systems.

"PIVOT represents a huge step forward for the casting industry," said Mark Nunan, managing director, Sarginsons Industries. "With Altair's state-of-the-art technology, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, creating components that are not only lighter and stronger but also significantly greener."

The PIVOT project will serve as a showcase for how AI, recycled materials, and advanced casting processes can reshape vehicle manufacturing while reducing environmental footprint. The project is expected to deliver critical advancements in the coming years, enabling OEMs and foundries to adopt more efficient and sustainable production methods.

For more information about Innovate UK and the APC's initiatives, visit https://www.apcuk.co.uk/news-events/news/new-59-million-investment-for-uk-green-vehicle-production/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

