Altair Announces Future.Industry 2025 Global Event

TROY, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is pleased to announce Future.Industry 2025, the company's flagship annual event, which will take place virtually on March 5-6. Attendees will hear from premier organizations such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, AMD, the University of Nottingham, Accenture, and more, along with Altair experts and executives as they discuss today's biggest trends in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and academia.

"The pace of innovation in computational intelligence has never been faster. Future.Industry is where leaders of all specialties and industries can explore, discuss, and make sense of the changes and technologies shaping our world," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "No matter what you specialize in or what your skill set is, Future.Industry has presentations and demonstrations that will give you the insight you need to drive innovation."

Featured speakers at this year's event include:

Samantha Simmonds , journalist and broadcaster, On Air With BBC News

, journalist and broadcaster, On Air With BBC News Bill Magro , director and chief technologist, high-performance computing, Google

, director and chief technologist, high-performance computing, Google Sandy Carter , senior vice president and channel chief, Unstoppable Domains

, senior vice president and channel chief, Unstoppable Domains Rowan Curran , senior analyst, Forrester

, senior analyst, Forrester Monica Schnitger , industry analyst and principal, Schnitger Corp.

, industry analyst and principal, Schnitger Corp. Cyril Francois , executive vice president global sales officer, financial services, Capgemini

, executive vice president global sales officer, financial services, Capgemini Douglas Eadline , managing editor, HPCWire

, managing editor, HPCWire Matt Jones , founder and chief executive officer, Veramed

The event is geared toward audiences of all levels and disciplines and will offer high-level content as well as specialized industry- and topic-specific presentations and panels. Day 1 and the first portion of Day 2 will feature a unified main session, while the latter portion of Day 2 will feature four parallel tracks:

Track 1: Design and Simulate Without Boundaries – Engineering Meets AI

Track 2: Accelerating AI Adoption for the Enterprise

Track 3: HPC for Every Challenge – Any Workload, Any Scale, Anywhere

Track 4: Shaping Tomorrow's Innovators – Real-World Readiness for Engineering and Data Science Students

Future.Industry 2025 will take place in three time zones covering the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will feature live audio translations into eight languages.

To learn more about Future.Industry 2025 and to register for the event, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry-2025/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

