Altair Announces Future.Industry 2024 Global Flagship Event

Virtual event will explore the "Science of Possibility" and bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and visionaries to explore tomorrow

TROY, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) is pleased to announce Future.Industry 2024, the company's flagship annual event, which will take place virtually on March 6-7. The overarching theme is the "Science of Possibility," and will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and visionaries to explore the trends and technologies poised to reshape tomorrow's world.

"The rapid pace of technological advancements, especially during a time of changes in competitive landscape, makes it challenging to keep up, even for people firmly embedded within these industries. Future.Industry is a premier showcase of the latest and most powerful trends and technologies in today's market," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "At this year's event, we will cover the latest advancements in computational science like few other events can."

Featured speakers:

James R. Scapa , founder and chief executive officer, Altair

, founder and chief executive officer, Altair Dean Kamen , founder, FIRST and president, DEKA Research & Development Corporation

, founder, FIRST and president, DEKA Research & Development Corporation Samantha Simmonds , journalist and on-air broadcaster, BBC News

, journalist and on-air broadcaster, BBC News Dr. Nina Gaißert, referent portfolio projects, Festo

Mike Cazer , chief executive officer, American Magic

, chief executive officer, American Magic Mike Gualtieri , vice president and principal analyst, Forrester

, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Merve Hickok , president and research director, Center for AI and Digital Policy, University of Michigan and founder of AIethicist.org

, president and research director, Center for AI and Digital Policy, and founder of AIethicist.org Dr. Ingo Mierswa , senior vice president of product development, Altair and founder of RapidMiner

, senior vice president of product development, Altair and founder of RapidMiner Dr. Fatma Kocer , vice president of engineering data science analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) development, Altair

At Future.Industry 2024, attendees will also hear from presenters from premier organizations such as Analytium, Aptiv, and Maxion Wheels, along with Altair experts and executives as they discuss today's biggest trends in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI, data analytics, and academia. The event is geared toward audiences of all levels and disciplines and will offer high-level content as well as specialized industry- and topic-specific presentations and panels. Day 1 and the first portion of Day 2 will feature a unified main session, while the latter portion of Day 2 will feature four parallel tracks:

Track 1: Next-Gen AI and Engineering: Design and Simulation Intelligence

Track 2: Frictionless AI for the Modern Enterprise

Track 3: Revolutionizing HPC in the Era of AI and Cloud

Track 4: Preparing Students to be Real-World-Ready – Leveraging Cutting-Edge Engineering and Data Science Technology to Form the Workforce of Tomorrow

Future.Industry 2024 will take place in three time zones covering the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will feature live audio translations into eight languages.

To learn more about Future.Industry 2024 and to register for the event, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry-2024/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

