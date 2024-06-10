Altair Announces ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 Global Virtual Event

Event will showcase AI-driven innovations in design, simulation, and manufacturing

TROY, Mich., June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global leader in computational intelligence, announced its ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 global virtual event will be held on June 20. The event will bring together design, simulation, and manufacturing engineers from around the world to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in product development.

The event features an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists from some of the world's leading companies, including:

Mike Gualtieri , vice president, principal analyst, Forrester

, vice president, principal analyst, Forrester Stavros Stefanis , principal partner, Deloitte Consulting

, principal partner, Deloitte Consulting Matt Smolka , principal engineer, advanced simulation, Lotus

, principal engineer, advanced simulation, Lotus Chris Wlezien , senior expert and design director, engineering, McKinsey

, senior expert and design director, engineering, McKinsey Taro Yokomizo , senior principal digital engineer, high-performance computing product group, Renesas Electronics

, senior principal digital engineer, high-performance computing product group, Renesas Electronics Giuseppe Gullo , fea design analysis engineer, CNH Industrial

, fea design analysis engineer, CNH Industrial Jeevesh Prasoon, senior engineer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Kazuki Sakurai , product development, Daikin

, product development, Daikin Martin Ortega , design leader, Mabe

, design leader, Mabe Simon Backhaus , director, Alcom

One of the key highlights is the exclusive reveal of Altair's "100 Use Cases for AI-Powered Engineering." These 100 use cases will illustrate how AI can benefit engineering and provide engineers with practical insights on how they can implement AI within their organizations. From concept to reality, AI transforms processes – from design and simulation to manufacturing and beyond – by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. All attendees will have access to the document after the event.

ATCx AI for Engineers will also feature a presentation by Altair's Sean Martin, vice president software engineering, who recently joined Altair via the acquisition of Cambridge Semantics. During his presentation, "Integrating Data with Knowledge Graphs: Why, What, and How?" he will showcase how Altair's industry-leading knowledge graph technology used by Fortune 500 companies around the globe empowers organizations to build advanced analytics ecosystems and drive data-driven innovation.

The event will be held in three time zones across the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will offer live translations into Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. To reserve your spot and to gain access to "100 Use Cases for AI-Powered Engineering," visit https://events.altair.com/atcx-ai-for-engineers-2024/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

