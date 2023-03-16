Altair Announces Altair RapidMiner: One Converged Platform for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Comprehensive end-to-end solution delivers Frictionless AI

TROY, Mich., March 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the rebrand of its entire data analytics and AI suite as Altair RapidMiner, uniting all data analytics technology into one platform. Following the acquisitions of RapidMiner and World Programming, the Altair RapidMiner platform offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions from data ingestion and modeling to operationalization and visualization. Additionally, the platform is now available via Altair Units, delivering a new generation of Frictionless AI capabilities to customers.

"Altair RapidMiner removes barriers to effectively connect three of an organization's most important assets: data, people, and processes. With an unrivaled and complete set of tools to transform organizations, we are paving the way to a frictionless future," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "The platform enables users of all skill levels to accelerate projects from idea to production, modernizes legacy environments, and caters to enterprise needs with desktop and cloud offerings. We meet you where you are and evolve with your company, wherever you go in the future."

The Altair RapidMiner platform delivers breadth and depth across the analytics lifecycle with unique capabilities that overcome the most challenging obstacles organizations face along their digital transformation journey.

Most notably, Altair RapidMiner:

Scales AI initiatives without requiring a big team of data scientists or expensive services engagements. Organizations can upskill their workforce so users from novice to expert can leverage the tools needed to provide data-driven insights.

of data scientists or expensive services engagements. Organizations can upskill their workforce so users from novice to expert can leverage the tools needed to provide data-driven insights. Empowers users to extract and prep data easily from any source , working with reports and PDFs that are core to the business.

, working with reports and PDFs that are core to the business. Alleviates the pressure of modernizing expensive legacy environments . Teams can create, maintain, and run SAS language programs, models, and workflows directly in a multi-language environment (e.g. Python, R, SQL).

. Teams can create, maintain, and run SAS language programs, models, and workflows directly in a multi-language environment (e.g. Python, R, SQL). Gets more models into production . Teams can operationalize models faster and monitor them continuously across one shared MLOps environment.

. Teams can operationalize models faster and monitor them continuously across one shared MLOps environment. Processes and displays massive amounts of fast-changing data. Users can build sub-second streaming, batch, and business intelligence (BI) data applications.

Whether an organization requires end-to-end or composable analytics, Altair RapidMiner enables customers to deliver the right tool at the right time to their diverse teams.

Upskill Your Organization

In addition to the Altair RapidMiner platform, Altair helps organizations shape their data analytics programs and upskill their employees with the Center of Excellence (CoE) methodology. The CoE identifies the highest priority use cases and helps tackle those first, upskills the business line teams so they can address data analytics problems themselves, and trains everyone – from business analysts to data scientists – to use the right tools for the problem.

Training is available through the Altair RapidMiner Academy, which provides self-paced, persona-based learning for users of all skill levels and industries. These programs offer bite-sized learning alongside curated courses and pathways, designed to match roles, knowledge domains, and skill levels.

Altair Units: Freedom, Flexibility, and Value

Historically, the data analytics sector has revolved around named-user pricing that drives up costs and limits access. Altair Units – Altair's gold standard software licensing system – democratizes access to data analytics solutions while simultaneously making it more affordable than ever to access these tools. The ability to access all of Altair's data analytics and AI products via Altair Units gives users the flexibility to run software anywhere, the freedom to choose what software tools they need when they need them, and unparalleled value that maximizes use and minimizes cost.

To learn more about the Altair RapidMiner platform, visit Altair booth #643 at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, March 20-22, 2023, or visit https://web.altair.com/frictionless-ai-for-every-person-and-every-enterprise-gartner.

About Altair



Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

