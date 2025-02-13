Altair and LTTS Launch 5G-6G Wireless Center of Excellence to Shape the Future of Telecommunications Innovation

CoE to provide leading 5G-6G capabilities for clients in telecommunications, smart factories, connected vehicles, and healthcare

TROY, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in digital engineering and R&D services, announced the launch of a groundbreaking 5G-6G Wireless Center of Excellence (CoE).

The CoE will combine Altair's best-in-class design and simulation tools with LTTS's domain expertise to harness the potential of 5G and 6G networks to address challenges like connectivity breakdowns, high operational costs, and slower innovation cycles in industries like telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond.

"5G and 6G technologies are reshaping the way industries operate, innovate, and deliver value," said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair. "This CoE is a testament to our vision of helping organizations in all industries capitalize on the unparalleled potential of wireless technologies. Together with LTTS, we are providing the foundation for smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions – no matter the industry."

"The launch of this CoE signifies a transformative leap in wireless innovation that transcends industries," said Alind Saxena, executive director and president, mobility and tech, LTTS. "Our collaboration with Altair brings together cutting-edge simulation technology and domain expertise, enabling diverse industries to unlock the full potential of 5G and 6G. This partnership is a key milestone in building a more connected, intelligent, and efficient world."

The CoE will focus on diverse initiatives to empower businesses with wireless solutions to include use cases such as:

5G-6G network planning

6G reflective intelligent surfaces and RF design and development

Enhancements to wireless connectivity for applications in smart factories, connected vehicles, healthcare (remote monitoring), manufacturing (automated systems)

Digital twins of 5G and 6G networks

Connected mobility and network failure predictions

These use cases will be powered by the Altair® HyperWorks® and Altair® RapidMiner® platforms. The CoE will offer hands-on training, workshops, and collaborative spaces to help industries adopt and adapt wireless technologies to their unique challenges. Overall, the CoE will enable the creation of smarter infrastructure, drive more efficient operations, and foster better decision-making.

For its cutting-edge work in simulation, predictive analytics, and real-time data integration through digital twin technology, LTTS was awarded the Partner of the Year Award at the 2025 Altair Channel Partner Awards.

For more information about Altair's 5G solutions, visit https://altair.com/5g.

