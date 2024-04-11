ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2, 2024, before market open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/g1rv70vJnad Dial-in (Audio only): +1 416 764 8659 or toll free at +1 888 664 6392

Shortly after the conclusion of the call a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing +1 416 764 8677 or toll free +1 888 390 0541. Passcode 598981#.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

AltaGas will also hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the same day:

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) Virtual: web.lumiagm.com/471176004 (Password: altagas2024)

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the virtual meeting or in advance of the meeting by proxy or voting instruction form. Voting in advance continues to be an option that the majority of our shareholders have chosen to use in the past. AltaGas encourages shareholders to continue to use the advance voting methods outlined in AltaGas' management information circular dated March 7, 2024, and to vote well in advance of the deadlines outlined in your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Further information can be found on the Company's website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/share-information/noticeandaccess and in the management information circular.

Shareholders who have questions or have not received their form of proxy or voting instruction form should contact AltaGas' Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Morrow Sodali Canada ltd.

North American Toll Free: 1-888-777-1639

Outside North America collect: 1-289-695-3075

Email: [email protected]

