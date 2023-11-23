ALTAGAS TO HOST 2023 INVESTOR DAY

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The event will be held in-person from Toronto, Ontario with a virtual option via webcast. Members of AltaGas' executive team will provide updates on the Company's corporate strategy and outlook, share its near- and- long-term priorities, and provide 2024 financial guidance. To register select the link below or go to AltaGas' Events and Presentations webpage.

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET – 12:00 p.m. ET Registration: Click Here to Register

The webcast, presentations and other materials will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event on AltaGas' website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Adam McKnight

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information (forward-looking statements). When used in this news release, the word "will" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance, as they relate to the Company or any affiliate of the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, timing of the Company's Investor Day; replay and archiving of the Investor Day webcast; and members of management in attendance and the topics presented at Investor Day.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes in market, governmental and regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents.

Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release including, without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

