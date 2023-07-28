ALTAGAS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

First Half of 2023 Results in Line with Expectations; Second Quarter Negatively Impacted by Wildfires and Hedge and Ship Timing Impacts; Reiterating 2023 Full-year Guidance

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations and other corporate developments.

HIGHLIGHTS

(all financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Normalized EPS 1 was $0.06 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of 2022, while GAAP EPS 2 was $0.47 in the second quarter of 2023 compared $0.12 in the second quarter of 2022. Results were inclusive of approximately $7 million of wildfire impacts and approximately $12 million of negative hedge and ship timing impacts. These combined factors reduced normalized EPS by an approximately $0.05 in the second quarter of 2023, with the hedge and ship timing normalized EPS impact of approximately $0.03 expected to reverse in the coming quarters.

Normalized EBITDA was $239 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $276 million in the second quarter of 2022, while income before income taxes was $182 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $85 million in the second quarter of 2022. Results were inclusive of the wildfire, hedge, and ship timing impacts previously mentioned, with the approximate $12 million hedge and ship timing impacts expected to reverse in the coming quarters.

Normalized FFO per share was $0.53 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.71 in the second quarter of 2022, while Cash from Operations per share was $1.32 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.88 in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in normalized FFO per share was mainly due to lower normalized EBITDA and higher interest expense, including hybrid debt which replaced previous preferred shares. Results were inclusive of the wildfire, hedge, and ship timing impacts with the combined factors having a $0.07 negative normalized FFO per share impact in the second quarter of 2023, with the hedge and ship timing impacts of approximate $0.04 normalized FFO per share expected to reverse in the coming quarters.

The Utilities segment reported normalized EBITDA of $102 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $116 million in the second quarter of 2022, while income before taxes was $105 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a loss before income taxes of $9 million in the same quarter of 2022. The largest driver of the year-over-year variances was the lack of contribution from the Alaskan Utilities during the second of quarter of 2023, which had contributed $15 million in the second quarter of 2022 and was subsequently divested during the first quarter of 2023. Warmer weather also had a $4 million negative impact in the second quarter of 2023 relative to the second quarter of 2022.

The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA of $134 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $163 million in the second quarter of 2022, while income before taxes in the segment was $181 million in the second quarter of 2023 consistent with income before taxes of $181 million in the second quarter of 2022. Drivers of the year-over-year variances included the previously mentioned wildfires, hedge and ship timing impacts, with the hedge and ship timing impacts expected to reverse in the coming quarters, as well as the lost contribution from the Aitken Creek gas processing facility that was sold in the second quarter 2022, which had an $11 million negative year-over-year variance in the quarter.

Effective July 1, 2023, Vern Yu joined as AltaGas' President and Chief Executive Officer and was appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Yu has over three decades of experience in energy infrastructure, including the Utilities and Midstream sectors, across North America.

AltaGas exited the second quarter of 2023 with net debt of $7.7 billion, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares, compared to net debt of $9.3 billion at 2022 year-end, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares. On a trailing basis AltaGas' Net Debt to normalized EBITDA was approximately 5.1x at the end of the second quarter of 2023, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares. AltaGas remains committed to further reducing its financial leverage and achieving its medium-term Net Debt to normalized EBITDA target of below 5.0x and long-term target of approximately 4.5x, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares.

, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares, compared to net debt of at 2022 year-end, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares. On a trailing basis AltaGas' Net Debt to normalized EBITDA was approximately 5.1x at the end of the second quarter of 2023, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares. AltaGas remains committed to further reducing its financial leverage and achieving its medium-term Net Debt to normalized EBITDA target of below 5.0x and long-term target of approximately 4.5x, excluding hybrid notes and preferred shares. During the second quarter of 2023, Fitch affirmed AltaGas' credit rating at 'BBB'/'F3' with a Stable Outlook and S&P affirmed AltaGas' credit rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

AltaGas is pleased with the progress shown on removing the remaining milestones to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline over the past few months, including receipt of all remaining permits to both finish construction and operate the pipeline. The pathway to completion was reinforced by the July 27, 2023 U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to vacate the stays that were placed on the pipeline by the Fourth Circuit.

On April 4, 2023, AltaGas and Royal Vopak (Vopak) entered a 50/50 joint venture to develop the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), a large-scale LPG and bulk liquids terminal and marine infrastructure on Ridley Island. REEF further bolsters AltaGas' industry-leading liquified petroleum gases (LPG) export business, adding additional egress for domestic customers to premium global downstream markets.

In April 2023, AltaGas entered into a seven-year time charter agreement with two one-year optional extensions for a new 86,700 cubic meter dual-fuel Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) with delivery expected in the first half of 2026. The agreement further reduces AltaGas' maritime shipping costs by approximately 25 percent relative to normal Baltic freight forward pricing while lowering pricing volatility.

On May 15, 2023, AltaGas closed its offering of $400 million senior unsecured medium-term notes with a coupon rate of 4.638 percent, due on May 15, 2026. The net proceeds were used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas' credit facility and to refinance the senior unsecured medium-term note that matured in June 2023.

On May 18, 2023, Washington Gas filed an application for authority to increase rates in Maryland. The requested rates are designated to collect an incremental US$28 million in revenues, net of approximately US$21 million of costs currently collected through its Accelerated Replacement Programs (ARP) modernization program, the Strategic Infrastructure Development Enhancement Plan (STRIDE) surcharge. The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC of MD) has 210 days to consider the application and a decision is expected around mid-December 2023.

On June 16, 2023, Washington Gas filed an application with the PSC of MD for the third phase of its ARP modernization program, seeking approval for approximately US$495 million of modernization investments on behalf of our customers over the five-year period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2028.

On April 23, 2023, Washington Gas, State Corporation Commission (SCC) of Virginia Staff and the Office of the Attorney General filed a proposed stipulation for a settlement that includes a revenue increase of US$73 million and return on equity of 9.65 percent. On July 17, 2023, the Hearing Examiner report was issued recommending the SCC of Virginia approve the proposed stipulation with certain recommendations. Remaining process steps on the rate case are expected to be concluded in the coming months.

_____________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures in the advisories of this news release or in AltaGas' Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as at and for the period ended June 30, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com. (2) GAAP EPS is equivalent to Net income applicable to common shares divided by shares outstanding. (3) Cash from Operations per share is equivalent to cash from operations divided by shares outstanding.

CEO MESSAGE

"I'm excited to have joined AltaGas. I've already had the opportunity to immerse myself into the business, visit offices and operations, and connect with employees, customers, partners, and shareholders. My enthusiasm towards the opportunity has only grown since starting, and I'm excited to leverage the Company's exceptional assets in the months and years ahead.

"I came to AltaGas because I saw an opportunity to create a resilient and growing infrastructure platform with a robust investment proposition. The Company is positioned to deliver industry-leading dividend growth through stable and increasing cashflows, improving our risk-profile through low-risk commercial frameworks, and ongoing balance sheet de-leveraging. AltaGas has a visible multi-year growth profile through large modernization programs and ongoing customer additions at the Utilities as well as continued global export volume growth and value chain investment opportunities across the Midstream platform.

"The long-term fundamentals for AltaGas' business are robust. The Canadian upstream industry will deliver robust growth in natural gas and associated natural gas liquids (NGLs) production in the coming years, as feedstock for LNG Canada is brought online. These growing NGL volumes are best suited to be delivered to key Asian demand markets, with AltaGas and our customers positioned to benefit from the structural west coast pricing advantage relative to other LPG supply sources in the U.S. Gulf Coast or Arabian Gulf. Our Utilities have a bright future with natural gas remaining the largest home energy source across our jurisdictions and electrical substitution costs being more than three times the cost of natural gas on a delivered basis. In the years ahead, we will be acutely focused on balancing the critical needs of energy affordability and reliability with regional and national climate goals.

"You can expect AltaGas to continue its commitment towards strong community partnerships and engagement with Indigenous right holders and stakeholders in the coming years. These values align with my own principles, and I believe are the foundation for long-term sustainability. As we complete a quarter that included impacts to our Canadian Midstream operations due to the devastating wildfires across Alberta and B.C., our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by these ongoing tragic events. I want to thank our dedicated employees who were involved in the wildfire relief and helped the recovery efforts across the communities where we live and serve. Their actions are a direct reflection of the organization's culture and resolve to come together in times like these.

"Despite the negative wildfire and hedge timing impacts present in the second quarter of 2023, our first half of 2023 results are in line with our expectations, and we are reiterating our 2023 full-year guidance, including normalized EPS of $1.85 - $2.05 and normalized EBITDA of $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion."

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Normalized EBITDA (1) (2) Three Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 Utilities 102 116 Midstream 134 163 Sub-total: Operating Segments 236 279 Corporate/Other 3 (3)

$ 239 $ 276

(1) Non‑GAAP financial measure; see discussion in Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of this new release. (2) In the third quarter of 2022, Management changed AltaGas' non-GAAP policy to remove normalization adjustments relating to acquired contingencies. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for additional details.

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

Three Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 Utilities 105 (9) Midstream 181 181 Sub-total: Operating Segments 286 172 Corporate/Other (104) (87)

$ 182 $ 85

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Utilities

The Utilities segment reported normalized EBITDA of $102 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $116 million in the same quarter of 2022. Income before income taxes was $105 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss before income taxes of $9 million in the same quarter of 2022. The largest driver of the year-over-year variances in normalized EBITDA was the lack of contribution from the Alaskan Utilities during the second quarter of 2023, which had contributed $15 million in the second quarter of 2022 and was subsequently divested during the first quarter of 2023.

Positive factors impacting second quarter results on a year-over-year basis in 2023 included contribution from ongoing asset investments on behalf of our customers across the network through various ARP modernization programs, interim rates being in place in Virginia as part of the rate case, and favorable foreign exchange rates. These positive factors were offset by higher operating and administrative expenses, warmer weather in Michigan and the District of Columbia, which had a $4 million negative year-over-year variance in the quarter, and modestly lower contribution from the Retail energy business.

AltaGas continued to upgrade critical infrastructure and make ongoing investments on behalf of its customers during the second quarter of 2023 with the deployment of $198 million of invested capital1, including $125 million deployed on the Company's various modernization programs. These investments continue to be directed towards improving the safety and reliability of the system and connecting new customers to the critical energy they require to carry out everyday life. These investments should also bring long-term operating cost benefits to our customers. AltaGas will continue to make these critical modernization investments on behalf of our customers in the years ahead, while balancing the need for ongoing customer affordability. This latter focus is particularly important during the current economic environment of higher interest rates and inflation across the broader economy. AltaGas continues to be acutely focused on judicious cost management across the Utilities platform and driving the best outcomes for its customers and stakeholders.

On April 23, 2023, Washington Gas, SCC of Virginia (VA) Staff and the Office of the Attorney General filed a proposed stipulation for a settlement that includes a revenue increase of US$73 million and return on equity of 9.65 percent. The proposed stipulation is pending the Commission review. The evidentiary hearing was held on May 2, 2023, and letters in lieu of briefs were filed on June 9, 2023. On July 17, 2023, the Hearing Examiner report was issued and recommended the SCC of Virginia approve the proposed stipulation with certain recommendations. Remaining process steps on the rate case are expected to be concluded in the coming months.

On May 18, 2023, Washington Gas filed an application for authority to increase rates in Maryland. The requested rates are designated to collect an incremental US$28 million in revenues, net of approximately US$21 million of costs currently collected through the STRIDE modernization surcharge. The PSC of MD has 210 days to consider the application and a decision is expected around mid-December 2023. On June 16, 2023, Washington Gas also filed an application with the PSC of MD for the third phase of its STRIDE modernization program, seeking approval for approximately US$495 million of modernization investments over the five-year period on behalf of our customers from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2028. These applications are focused on providing Washington with the capacity to make ongoing modernization investments across Maryland, with timely rate recovery mechanisms, and continue to provide the vital energy required to carry out everyday life in the jurisdiction.

Midstream

The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA of $134 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $163 million in the same quarter of 2022. Income before income taxes was $181 million in the second quarter of 2023, consistent with the $181 million in the same quarter of 2022. One-time items impacting year-over-year results included the Canadian wildfires with the North Pine fractionation facility declaring force majeure for 12.5 days plus other one-time costs associated with the wildfires that aggregated to an approximate $7 million impact across the platform, and the lost contribution from the Aitken Creek gas processing facility, which had an $11 million negative year-over-year variance in the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2023 results included strong operations and year-over-year volume growth across the Midstream segment that was more than offset by the impact of wildfires, lower marketing profits, a lower contribution from a favourable resolution of certain contingencies that was present in the second quarter of 2022, lower realized butane margins in the global export business and the continued impact from previous decisions around not hedging butane inventories as have been discussed during the past three quarters, the lost contribution from the Aitken Creek gas processing facility that was sold in the second quarter of 2022, and lower realized pricing on fractionation volumes. Other positive factors impacting normalized EBITDA included the benefit of the Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) at MVP as a result of the resumption of construction activities in June 2023, higher power revenue at Harmattan primarily due to stronger power prices and the facility selling excess power not needed for operations to the Alberta grid, and the sale of greenhouse gas credits at the processing facilities due to AltaGas' net credit position.

AltaGas remains focused on partnering with Western Canadian producers and aggregators to increase direct global market access through long-term tolling arrangements that can drive the best collective outcomes for all parties, while also having an active hedging program to proactively lock in structural margins and de-risk cashflows for merchant exports. AltaGas exported 115,589 Bbls/d of LPGs to Asia during the second quarter of 2023, including 11 full and one partially loaded VLGC at RIPET, and eight VLGCs loaded at Ferndale. Higher export volumes were driven by continued improvement in AltaGas and its partner's operating and logistical capabilities, strong ongoing customer demand in Asia, and higher available LPG supply.

Gas processing volumes in the second quarter of 2023 increased 12 percent year-over-year and were in line with the Company's expectations. The increase was primarily due to higher producer volumes at the Townsend facility, higher volumes at the Harmattan raw gas and co-stream facilities, and strong contribution from the Younger facility due to higher seasonal demand, partially offset by the impact of the Aitken Creek sale in the second quarter of 2022.

Fractionation volumes for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 9,420 Bbls/d (33%) compared to the same quarter of 2022. Higher fractionation volumes were a result of higher North Pine volumes and utilization, higher Harmattan trucked-in NGL mix and raw gas volumes, and higher volumes and utilization at the Younger facility.

AltaGas' realized frac spread averaged $23.87/Bbl, after transportation costs, as most of AltaGas' frac exposed volumes were hedged at approximately $26.83/Bbl in the second quarter of 2023, prior to transportation costs. AltaGas is well hedged for 2023 with approximately 85 percent of its remaining 2023 expected frac exposed volumes hedged at approximately US$27/Bbl, prior to transportation costs. In addition, approximately 77 percent of AltaGas' remaining 2023 expected global export volumes are either tolled or financially hedged with an average Far East Index (FEI) to North American financial hedge price of approximately US$15.32/Bbl for non-tolled propane and butane volumes.

2023 Midstream Hedge Program











Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Remainder 2023 Global Exports volumes hedged (%) (1) 93 59 77 Average propane/butane FEI to North America average hedge (US$/Bbl) (2) 13.80 16.84 15.32 Fractionation volumes hedged (%) (3) 92 76 85 Frac spread hedge rate (US$/Bbl) (3) 27.33 26.83 27.08

1) Approximate expected volumes hedged. Includes contracted tolling volumes and financial hedges. Based on AltaGas' internally assumed export volumes. AltaGas is hedged at a higher percentage for firmly committed volumes. 2) Approximate average for the period. Does not include physical differential to FSK for C3 volumes. Butane is hedged as a percentage of WTI. 3) Approximate average for the period.

Corporate/Other

The Corporate/Other segment reported normalized EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $3 million, compared to a loss of $3 million in the same quarter of 2022. Loss before income taxes in the Corporate/Other segment was $104 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $87 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA was mainly due to lower expenses related to employee incentive plans.

Mountain Valley Pipeline Approval

On June 3, 2023, the U.S. Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) was signed into law, which included legislation that approved and authorized all permits necessary to complete construction of MVP and commence and continue operations post completion. The legislation also changed the court of jurisdiction to review agency actions on approvals necessary for MVP construction and ongoing operations. On June 8, 2023, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection re-issued a Section 401 water quality certification that was previously vacated by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. On June 23, 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 404 individual water permit, authorizing all remaining open-cut water body crossings. On June 28, 2023, FERC approved MVP's request to move forward with all remaining construction activities.

On July 10, 2023, and July 11, 2023, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued two stays halting the construction of the pipeline while it considers the arguments of petitions, which are scheduled for July 27, 2023.

Given the passing of FRA legislation, MVP does not view the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals as having jurisdiction to issue these orders. On July 14, 2023 MVP filed a petition for emergency relief to the Supreme Court of the United States ("SCOTUS"). On July 27, 2023 SCOTUS vacated the stays that were issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit clearing the way to complete construction.

AltaGas has always believed in the fundamentals of MVP and the benefit of transporting Marcellus/Utica gas by pipeline to the U.S. east coast utilities and consumers. The pipeline's initial 2.0 Bcf/d capacity is fully subscribed, and it is further expandable by up to an additional 500MMcf/d, including firm and interruptible service. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 94 percent of the project is complete, which includes construction of all original interconnects and compressor stations. AltaGas' exposure is contractually capped to the original estimated contributions of approximately US$352 million. The total project costs are expected to be US$6.6 billion, however, AltaGas 10% interest has a capital cost cap, which was met in 2019.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS





Three Months Ended June 30 ($ millions)

2023

2022 Normalized EBITDA (1)(2) $ 239 $ 276 Add (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization

(112)

(108) Interest expense

(93)

(76) Income tax expense

(38)

(17) Normalizing items impacting income taxes (1)(2)

33

(4) Accretion expenses

(2)

(2) Foreign exchange gains

—

3 Non-controlling interest portion of non-GAAP adjustments (2)

—

1 Net income applicable to non-controlling interests

(4)

(23) Preferred share dividends

(7)

(10) Normalized net income (1)(2) $ 16 $ $ 40 Net income applicable to common shares $ 133 $ $ 35 Normalized funds from operations (1)(2) $ 150 $ $ 200









($ per share, except shares outstanding)







Shares outstanding - basic (millions)







During the period (4)

282

281 End of period

282

281









Normalized net income - basic (1) (2)

0.06

0.14 Normalized net income - diluted (1) (2)

0.06

0.14









Net income per common share - basic

0.47

0.12 Net income per common share - diluted

0.47

0.12

(1) Non‑GAAP financial measure; see discussion in Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of this new release. (2) In the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. (3) Represents the income tax impact related to the normalizing items included in the calculation of Normalized EBITDA. (4) Weighted average

Normalized EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $239 million compared to $276 million for the same quarter in 2022. The largest factors leading to the variance are described in the Business Performance sections above.

For the second quarter of 2023, the average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate increased to 1.34 from an average of 1.28 in the same period of 2022.

Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2023 was $182 million, compared to $85 million for the same quarter in 2022. Net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter of 2023 was $133 million ($0.47 per share), compared to $35 million ($0.12 per share) for the same quarter in 2022. Please refer to the Three Months Ended June 30 Section of the MD&A for further details on the variance in income before income taxes and net income applicable to common shareholders.

Normalized net income was $16 million ($0.06 per share) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $40 million ($0.14 per share) for the same quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the same previously referenced factors impacting normalized EBITDA, higher interest expense, higher depreciation expense, and lower foreign exchange gains, partially offset by lower net income applicable to non-controlling interests, lower normalized income tax expense, and lower preferred share dividends. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Q2 2023 MD&A for further details on normalization adjustments.

Normalized funds from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $150 million ($0.53 per share), compared to $200 million ($0.71 per share) for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the same factors impacting normalized EBITDA and higher interest expense.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $112 million, compared to $108 million for the same quarter in 2022. The slight increase was mainly due to new assets placed in-service, partially offset by the impact of the Alaska Utilities Disposition.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $93 million, compared to $76 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was mainly due to $4 million of interest relating to the subordinated hybrid notes issued in August 2022, higher average interest rates, higher average debt balances, and a higher average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Income tax expense was $38 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to income tax expense of $17 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher income before income taxes. Current tax recovery of $14 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2023, compared to current tax recovery of $2 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. The increase in current tax recovery was mainly due to the composition of income before income taxes.

FORWARD FOCUS, GUIDANCE AND FUNDING

AltaGas continues to focus on executing on its long-term corporate strategy of building a diversified platform that operates long-life energy infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and growing value for the Company's stakeholders.

Following the second quarter results, AltaGas expects to achieve guidance ranges that were previously disclosed in December 2022, including:

2023 Normalized EPS guidance of $1.85 - $2.05 per share, compared to actual normalized EPS of $1.89 and GAAP EPS of $1.42 in 2022; and

2023 Normalized EBITDA guidance of $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion, compared to actual normalized EBITDA of $1.54 billion and income before taxes of $716 million in 2022.

AltaGas continues to focus on delivering resilient and growing normalized EPS and FFO per share while targeting lowering leverage ratios. This strategy should support steady dividend growth and provide the opportunity for ongoing capital appreciation for its long-term shareholders. This includes AltaGas having announced plans to deliver regular, sustainable, and annual dividend increases that compound in the years ahead with an anticipated five to seven percent compounded annual growth rate through 2026. Annual dividend increases will be a function of financial performance and determined by the Board on an annual basis.

AltaGas is maintaining a disciplined, self-funded capital program of approximately $930 million in 2023, excluding asset retirement obligations. The Company also expects approximately $90 million of capital investments that were approved in 2022 to rollover and be deployed in 2023. The 2023 capital program includes continued strong investments in the Utilities and Midstream businesses that are focused on ensuring long-term safety and reliability of the asset base and position AltaGas to meet its customers long-term needs and drive the best collective outcomes for all stakeholders.

QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved the following schedule of Dividends:

Type Dividend (per share) Period Payment Date Record Common Shares1 $0.28 n.a. 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23 Series A Preferred Shares $0.19125 30-June-23 to 29-Sept-23 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23 Series B Preferred Shares $0.45515 30-June-23 to 29-Sept-23 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23 Series E Preferred Shares $0.337063 30-June-23 to 29-Sept-23 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23 Series G Preferred Shares $0.265125 30-June-23 to 29-Sept-23 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23 Series H Preferred Shares $0.48035 30-June-23 to 29-Sept-23 29-Sept-23 15-Sept-23

1. Dividends on common shares and preferred shares are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

AltaGas' Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the second quarter 2023, as well as its related Management's Discussion and Analysis, are now available online at www.altagas.ca. All documents will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be posted under AltaGas' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release contains references to certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures are shown below and within AltaGas' Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as at and for the period ended June 30, 2023. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information that management believes is meaningful regarding AltaGas' operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund dividends, capital expenditures, and other investing activities. Readers are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

Normalized EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income taxes (GAAP financial measure) $ 182 $ 85 $ 802 $ 590 Add:







Depreciation and amortization 112 108 223 221 Interest expense 93 76 198 146 EBITDA $ 387 $ 269 $ 1,223 $ 957 Add (deduct):







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 4 2 20 2 Unrealized losses (gains) on risk management contracts (2) (150) 5 (115) (104) Losses (gains) on sale of assets (3) (11) 1 (319) (6) CEO Transition (4) 5 — 5 — Settlement of pension plan (5) 2 — 2 — Accretion expenses 2 2 5 3 Foreign exchange gains — (3) — (2) Normalized EBITDA $ 239 $ 276 $ 821 $ 850

(1) Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted in the second quarter 2023 MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (2) Included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 13 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities. (3) Included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (4) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) Relates to the completion of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit pension plan in the second quarter of 2023. The settlement charge is included in the "other income" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 18 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding the wind-up of the pension plan.

EBITDA is a measure of AltaGas' operating profitability prior to how business activities are financed, assets are amortized, or earnings are taxed. EBITDA is calculated from the Consolidated Statements of Income using income before income taxes adjusted for pre‑tax depreciation and amortization, interest expense.

AltaGas presents normalized EBITDA as a supplemental measure. Normalized EBITDA is used by Management to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' earnings over periods, as well as for budgeting and compensation related purposes. The metric is frequently used by analysts and investors in the evaluation of entities within the industry as it excludes items that can vary substantially between entities depending on the accounting policies chosen, the book value of assets, and the capital structure.

Normalized Net Income



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income applicable to common shares (GAAP financial measure) $ 133 $ 35 $ 578 $ 393 Add (deduct) after-tax:







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 2 1 15 1 Unrealized losses (gains) on risk management contracts (2) (116) 5 (89) (76) Non-controlling interest portion of non-GAAP adjustments (3) — 1 — 4 Gains on sale of assets (4) (9) (2) (217) (7) Restructuring costs (5) 4 — 4 — Loss on redemption of preferred shares (6) — — — 10 Settlement of pension plan (7) 2 — 2 — Normalized net income $ 16 $ 40 $ 293 $ 325

(1) Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. The pre-tax costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted in the second quarter 2023 MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (2) The pre-tax amounts are included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 13 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities. (3) The portion of non-GAAP adjustments applicable to non-controlling interests are excluded in the computation of normalized net income to ensure consistency of normalizations applied to controlling and non-controlling interests. These amounts are included in the "net income applicable to non-controlling interests" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. As noted on page 16 of this MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. This includes the associated impact to the portion applicable to non-controlling interests. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. (4) The pre-tax amounts are included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (5) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO. The pre-tax costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (6) Comprised of the loss on the redemption of Series K Preferred Shares on March 31, 2022. The loss on redemption of preferred shares is recorded on the "loss of redemption of preferred shares" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (7) Relates to the completion of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit pension plan in the second quarter of 2023. The settlement charge is included in the "other income" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 18 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding the wind-up of the pension plan.

Normalized net income and normalized net income per share are used by Management to enhance the comparability of AltaGas' earnings, as these metrics reflect the underlying performance of AltaGas' business activities.

Normalized Funds From Operations



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash from operations (GAAP financial measure) $ 373 $ 527 $ 964 $ 1,211 Add (deduct):







Net change in operating assets and liabilities (231) (328) (422) (553) Asset retirement obligations settled 3 1 5 3 Funds from operations $ 145 $ 200 $ 547 $ 661 Add (deduct):







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 4 2 20 2 Restructuring costs (2) 5 — 5 — Current tax expense (recovery) on asset sales (3) (4) (2) 38 (1) Normalized funds from operations $ 150 $ 200 $ 610 $ 662

(1) Comprised of costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs exclude any non-cash amounts and are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted in the second quarter 2023 MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (2) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) Included in the "current income tax expense" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Normalized funds from operations and funds from operations are used to assist Management and investors in analyzing the liquidity of the Corporation. Management uses these measures to understand the ability to generate funds for capital investments, debt repayment, dividend payments, and other investing activities.

Funds from operations and normalized funds from operations as presented should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operations or other cash flow measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Invested Capital and Net Invested Capital



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in (from) investing activities (GAAP financial measure) $ 231 $ (31) $ (638) $ 128 Add (deduct):







Net change in non-cash capital expenditures (1) (7) 40 (35) 3 Net invested capital $ 224 $ 9 $ (673) $ 131 Asset dispositions — 225 1,072 245 Invested capital $ 224 $ 234 $ 399 $ 376

(1) Comprised of non-cash capital expenditures included in the "accounts payable and accrued liabilities" line item on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Please refer to Note 19 of the unaudited condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details.

Invested capital is a measure of AltaGas' use of funds for capital expenditure activities. It includes expenditures relating to property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, capital contributed to long term investments, and contributions from non-controlling interests. Invested capital is used by Management, investors, and analysts to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' capital expenditures from period to period and provide additional detail on the Company's use of capital.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REVIEW



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions, except effective income tax rates) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 2,631 3,241 6,679 7,133 Normalized EBITDA (1) (2) 239 276 821 850 Income before income taxes 182 85 802 590 Net income applicable to common shares 133 35 578 393 Normalized net income (1) (2) 16 40 293 325 Total assets 21,336 22,206 21,336 22,206 Total long-term liabilities 11,196 10,753 11,196 10,753 Invested capital (1) 224 234 399 376 Cash from (used in) investing activities (231) 31 638 (128) Dividends declared (3) 79 74 158 149 Cash from operations 373 527 964 1,211 Normalized funds from operations (1) (2) 150 200 610 662 Normalized effective income tax rate (%) (1) (2) 15.6 22.6 20.3 20.3 Effective income tax rate (%) 21.2 20.5 25.2 21.0



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ per share, except shares outstanding) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per common share - basic 0.47 0.12 2.05 1.40 Net income per common share - diluted 0.47 0.12 2.04 1.39 Normalized net income - basic (1) (2) 0.06 0.14 1.04 1.16 Normalized net income - diluted (1) (2) 0.06 0.14 1.04 1.15 Dividends declared (3) 0.28 0.27 0.56 0.53 Cash from operations 1.32 1.88 3.42 4.31 Normalized funds from operations (1) (2) 0.53 0.71 2.16 2.36 Shares outstanding - basic (millions)







During the period (4) 282 281 282 281 End of period 282 281 282 281

1) Non‑GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP financial ratio; see discussion in Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this MD&A. 2) In the third quarter of 2022, Management changed AltaGas' non-GAAP policy to remove normalization adjustments relating to acquired contingencies. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this MD&A for additional details. 3) Dividend declared per common share per quarter: $0.265 per share beginning March 2022, increased to $0.28 per share effective March 31, 2023. 4) Weighted average.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

