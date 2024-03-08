ALTAGAS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

AltaGas Delivers on Full Year Guidance and Advances Key Strategic Priorities that will Drive Long-term Value Creation

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, reaffirms 2024 financial guidance, and provides an update on its operations and other corporate developments.

HIGHLIGHTS

(all financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Normalized EBITDA 1 was $502 million in the fourth quarter and $1,575 million for the full year of 2023, while income before income taxes was $161 million in the fourth quarter and $912 million for the full year of 2023. Full-year normalized EBITDA was in the upper-half of the Company's 2023 guidance range of $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion and included strong performance across the Midstream platform and ongoing enterprise growth.

was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023, while income before income taxes was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023. Full-year normalized EBITDA was in the upper-half of the Company's 2023 guidance range of - and included strong performance across the Midstream platform and ongoing enterprise growth. Normalized EPS 1 was $0.76 in the fourth quarter and $1.90 for the full year of 2023, while GAAP EPS 2 was $0.40 in the fourth quarter and $2.27 for the full year of 2023. Full year normalized EPS was slightly below the mid-point of the Company's 2023 EPS guidance range of $1.85 - $2.05 , principally due to higher interest costs weighing on strong operating performance across the business.

was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023, while GAAP EPS was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023. Full year normalized EPS was slightly below the mid-point of the Company's 2023 EPS guidance range of - , principally due to higher interest costs weighing on strong operating performance across the business. Normalized FFO per share 1 was $1.33 in the fourth quarter and $4.00 for the full year of 2023, while cash from operations per share 3 was $0.54 in the fourth quarter and $3.98 for the full year of 2023. Normalized FFO per share for the quarter increased slightly year-over-year due to higher normalized EBITDA, partially offset by non-cash items included in normalized EBITDA, higher normalized current income tax expense, and higher interest expense.

was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023, while cash from operations per share was in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023. Normalized FFO per share for the quarter increased slightly year-over-year due to higher normalized EBITDA, partially offset by non-cash items included in normalized EBITDA, higher normalized current income tax expense, and higher interest expense. The Utilities segment reported normalized EBITDA 1 of $311 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $294 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while income before taxes was $207 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest drivers of the fourth quarter year-over-year increase were strong contributions from WGL's retail business, lower operating and administrative expenses, continued rate base growth, and the Virginia rate case. These positive factors were partially offset by the Company's Alaska Utilities divestiture, lower asset optimization, and warmer weather in Michigan and the District of Columbia ("DC").

of in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022, while income before taxes was in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest drivers of the fourth quarter year-over-year increase were strong contributions from WGL's retail business, lower operating and administrative expenses, continued rate base growth, and the rate case. These positive factors were partially offset by the Company's Alaska Utilities divestiture, lower asset optimization, and warmer weather in and the ("DC"). The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA 1 of $182 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while income before taxes in the segment was $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest drivers of the fourth quarter year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA 1 included strong performance from the global exports business, allowance for funds used during construction ("AFUDC") on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project ("MVP"), and the absence of inventory write downs.

of in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022, while income before taxes in the segment was in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest drivers of the fourth quarter year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA included strong performance from the global exports business, allowance for funds used during construction ("AFUDC") on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project ("MVP"), and the absence of inventory write downs. The global exports business shipped 90,996 Bbl/d of liquified petroleum gases ("LPGs) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an average of 106,071 Bbls/d during 2023 from the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal ("RIPET") and the Ferndale terminal ("Ferndale"). Although the fourth quarter is a seasonally low quarter for exports, volumes were below internal expectations this quarter due to delayed ship arrivals at both terminals during December 2023 , which were loaded in the first quarter of 2024. Despite these timing impacts in the fourth quarter, AltaGas continued to demonstrate the multi-year growth trajectory that has been demonstrated since 2019 while connecting the Canadian upstream and Asian downstream markets and driving stronger Canadian industry netbacks.

terminal ("Ferndale"). Although the fourth quarter is a seasonally low quarter for exports, volumes were below internal expectations this quarter due to delayed ship arrivals at both terminals during , which were loaded in the first quarter of 2024. Despite these timing impacts in the fourth quarter, AltaGas continued to demonstrate the multi-year growth trajectory that has been demonstrated since 2019 while connecting the Canadian upstream and Asian downstream markets and driving stronger Canadian industry netbacks. On December 22, 2023 , AltaGas closed the acquisition of natural gas processing and storage infrastructure assets in the Pipestone area of the Alberta Montney (the "Pipestone Acquisition"), including Pipestone natural gas processing plant phase I ("Pipestone Phase I"), the Pipestone Phase I expansion project ("Pipestone Phase II"), the Dimsdale natural gas storage facility, and ancillary assets from Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater"). AltaGas also declared a positive final investment decision ("FID") on Pipestone Phase II with 100 percent of the capacity contracted under long-term take-or-pay agreements.

, AltaGas closed the acquisition of natural gas processing and storage infrastructure assets in the area of the Alberta Montney (the "Pipestone Acquisition"), including natural gas processing plant phase I ("Pipestone Phase I"), the Pipestone Phase I expansion project ("Pipestone Phase II"), the Dimsdale natural gas storage facility, and ancillary assets from Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater"). AltaGas also declared a positive final investment decision ("FID") on Pipestone Phase II with 100 percent of the capacity contracted under long-term take-or-pay agreements. AltaGas continued to advance key activities on the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility ("REEF") during and subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2023. This included commencing site clearing work, including logging, clearing, and drainage work that will further solidify the project's readiness to reaching FID, which is expected during the second quarter of 2024.

In December 2023 , AltaGas commissioned the first of two new very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), the Boreal Pioneer, which made its maiden voyage from Ferndale to Asia in early January 2024 . The second VLGC, the Boreal Voyager, was commissioned in February 2024 . These two seven-year time charters with optional extensions will reduce and de-risk shipping costs with materially all of AltaGas' expected Baltic freight exposure protected through time charters, financial hedges, and tolled volumes in 2024.

, AltaGas commissioned the first of two new very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), the Boreal Pioneer, which made its maiden voyage from to in early . The second VLGC, the Boreal Voyager, was commissioned in . These two seven-year time charters with optional extensions will reduce and de-risk shipping costs with materially all of AltaGas' expected freight exposure protected through time charters, financial hedges, and tolled volumes in 2024. On October 20, 2023 , Washington Gas executed a definitive agreement with Opal Fuels Inc. ("Opal Fuels") to support a renewable natural gas ("RNG") project at the Prince William County Landfill in Virginia . As part of the agreement, Washington Gas will become an offtake customer for RNG production and purchase key interconnect infrastructure for approximately US$25 million and continue to advance long-term climate goals.

, Washington Gas executed a definitive agreement with Opal Fuels Inc. ("Opal Fuels") to support a renewable natural gas ("RNG") project at the Prince William County Landfill in . As part of the agreement, Washington Gas will become an offtake customer for RNG production and purchase key interconnect infrastructure for approximately and continue to advance long-term climate goals. On December 14, 2023 , the Public Service Commission of Maryland ("PSC of MD") approved a US$10 million rate increase with a 9.5 percent return on equity and 52 percent equity thickness. The new rates became effective immediately.

, the Public Service Commission of ("PSC of MD") approved a rate increase with a 9.5 percent return on equity and 52 percent equity thickness. The new rates became effective immediately. On December 22, 2023 , the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia ("PSC of DC") approved an increase of approximately US$20 million in revenues, net of approximately US$5 million of costs collected through the PROJECTpipes surcharge. This included a 9.65 percent return on equity and 52 percent equity thickness. The new rates went into effect January 19, 2024 .

, the Public Service Commission of the ("PSC of DC") approved an increase of approximately in revenues, net of approximately of costs collected through the PROJECTpipes surcharge. This included a 9.65 percent return on equity and 52 percent equity thickness. The new rates went into effect . On March 1, 2023 , AltaGas closed the divestiture of its Alaskan Utilities for US$800 million (approximately CAD$1.1 billion ), prior to closing adjustments. Sale proceeds were used to reduce debt while providing AltaGas with the financial flexibility to advance its strong growth opportunities across the Midstream and Utilities platforms over the coming years.

, AltaGas closed the divestiture of its Alaskan Utilities for (approximately ), prior to closing adjustments. Sale proceeds were used to reduce debt while providing AltaGas with the financial flexibility to advance its strong growth opportunities across the Midstream and Utilities platforms over the coming years. On December 5, 2023 , AltaGas' Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase to its annual common share dividends to $1.19 per common share annually ( $0.2975 per common share quarterly). This change will be effective for the dividend that will be paid on March 29, 2024 , with long-term dividends expected to continue to compound by five to seven percent per annum in the years ahead, subject to annual Board approval.

, AltaGas' Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase to its annual common share dividends to per common share annually ( per common share quarterly). This change will be effective for the dividend that will be paid on , with long-term dividends expected to continue to compound by five to seven percent per annum in the years ahead, subject to annual Board approval. On December 5, 2023 , AltaGas released its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting 2022 data for key topics and outlining progress towards the Company's sustainability goals within the areas of climate, diversity and inclusion and safety.

, AltaGas released its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting 2022 data for key topics and outlining progress towards the Company's sustainability goals within the areas of climate, diversity and inclusion and safety. AltaGas is pleased with the construction progress on MVP. The pipeline is now 99 percent complete and expected to be placed into service in the second quarter of 2024 and will provide critical energy security to customers in the Eastern U.S. As previously disclosed, AltaGas does not consider its equity stake in MVP as core and will consider value maximizing opportunities as part of the Company's plan to reach its 4.5x net debt to normalized EBITDA target once the pipeline is fully operational.

AltaGas had a series of financing during and subsequent to the fourth quarter, including: On October 19, 2023 , Washington Gas issued US$200 million in private placement notes, which includes US$150 million of notes with a 6.06 percent interest rate, maturing on October 14, 2033 , and US$50 million of notes at a 6.43 percent interest rate, maturing on October 15, 2053 . On November 10, 2023 , AltaGas issued $200 million of Hybrid 8.90 percent Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 3, due November 10, 2083 . On December 31, 2023 , AltaGas used the proceeds of the hybrid issuance to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Series E Preferred Shares for $25 per Series E Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends. On January 8, 2024 , AltaGas issued $400 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes with a 4.67 percent coupon. The net proceeds were used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas' credit facilities (part of which was incurred to fund the debt portion of the Pipestone Acquisition), to fund working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

AltaGas is reiterating the Company's 2024 full year guidance, including normalized EBITDA1 of $1,675 million to $1,775 million , and normalized EPS1 of $2.05 - $2.25 .

(1) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures in the advisories of this news release or in AltaGas' Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as at and for the period ended December 31, 2023. (2) GAAP EPS is equivalent to Net income applicable to common shares divided by shares outstanding. (3) Cash from Operations per share is equivalent to cash from operations divided by shares outstanding.

CEO MESSAGE

"We are pleased with the results delivered during 2023," said Vern Yu, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaGas. "The performance demonstrates the strength of our platform and the actions we have taken to drive long-term value.

"Fourth quarter Midstream performance was strong with normalized EBITDA up 12 percent year-over-year, despite delays on two LPG export vessels that had loadings pushed into the first quarter of 2024. Canadian upstream development remains strong as the industry prepares for improved egress and the arrival of LNG Canada. This was reflected in AltaGas realizing higher year-over-year throughput volumes across our gas processing, fractionation, and liquids handling businesses during the fourth quarter, as we fill latent capacity and prepare for potential brownfield expansions to support industry development.

"The recent issues in the Panama Canal reiterated the importance of connecting Canadian LPGs to key Asian downstream markets and the mutual benefits of a growing Canadian-Pacific energy partnership. We estimate that Canadian producers realized an approximate US$9.50 per barrel better propane netback through long-term tolling at RIPET during the fourth quarter compared to selling domestically in the U.S.

"Despite warmer weather in Michigan and DC, the Utilities performed relatively in line with our expectations and were aided by strong performance from the Retail platform in the fourth quarter. Our Utilities are critical to balancing long-term energy reliability, affordability, and climate needs across our jurisdictions and have a bright future as the largest home heating source across each jurisdiction.

"The past year was an active period for AltaGas, including the Pipestone Acquisition, solidifying our REEF joint-venture, closing the Alaskan Utilities sale, advancing key Midstream commercial de-risking initiatives, and continuing to steadily grow our Utilities. I am excited about the road ahead, continuing to leverage the strong long-term fundamentals for natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and building on the strong successes of 2023."

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Normalized EBITDA(1) Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Utilities $ 311 $ 294 $ 886 $ 933 Midstream 182 163 684 607 Corporate/Other 9 (3) 5 (3) Normalized EBITDA (1) $ 502 $ 454 $ 1,575 $ 1,537

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see discussion in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures advisories of this news release.

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Utilities $ 207 $ 80 $ 886 $ 548 Midstream 79 113 460 526 Corporate/Other (125) (115) (434) (358) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 161 $ 78 $ 912 $ 716

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Midstream

The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA of $182 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $163 million in the fourth quarter in 2022, while income before taxes was $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by strong performance from the global exports business, contribution from AFUDC on MVP as the pipeline moves towards completion, strong marketing performance, and lower operating expenses across a number of businesses. These factors were partially offset by lower frac spreads and volumes at the extraction facilities, lower power revenue at Harmattan due to power prices, and the absence of the certain acquisition related commercial disputes and contingencies present in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 results included a year-over-year improvement in the profitability of the global exports business due to stronger Asian-to-North American LPG prices during the quarter. This was partially offset by lower merchant volumes as AltaGas was successful at increasing long-term tolling, merchant volumes being highly hedged in the quarter, and lower-than-expected overall export volumes. AltaGas exported 90,996 Bbls/d of LPGs to Asia during the fourth quarter of 2023, including ten VLGCs at RIPET, and five VLGCs at Ferndale. Although global export volumes traditionally realize lower volumes in the fourth quarter due to a lack of LPG supply coming from Washington refineries at Ferndale and weather-related impacts on logistics, volumes were lower-than-expected due to one delayed ship arrival at RIPET and one delayed ship at Ferndale due to a rail outage.

Over the longer-term, AltaGas continues to see growing demand for LPG exports driven by its structural shipping advantage to Asia and access to low-cost Canadian supply. This structural advantage has amplified recently due to the restricted vessel traffic through the Panama Canal, which is driving additional demand for reliable and ratably-sourced Canadian LPGs and highlights the mutual benefits of a growing Canadian-Pacific energy partnership. AltaGas estimates that Canadian producers realized an approximate US$9.50 per barrel better propane netback through long-term tolling at RIPET during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to selling domestically in the U.S. at Conway.

Performance across the balance of the Midstream platform was strong and in line with the Company's expectations during the fourth quarter. This included strong year-over-year volume increases at Townsend and Harmattan and nine percent year-over-year growth across AltaGas' Montney footprint during the quarter. This demonstrates the strong resumption of development activity in the basin and the Montney being at the center of the long-term basin development plans. Fractionation volumes were up four percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher volumes at Harmattan, Younger, and North Pine. AltaGas' realized frac spread averaged $23.13/Bbl, after transportation costs, as most of AltaGas' frac exposed volumes were hedged in the fourth quarter of 2023.

AltaGas is well-hedged for 2024 with 90 percent of full year 2024 expected global export volumes tolled or financially hedged with merchant volumes hedged at an average Far East Index ("FEI") to North American financial hedge price of approximately US$17.88/Bbl. This includes AltaGas entering the year with approximately 40 percent of global exports tolled with the expectation of being 50 percent tolled or higher by the end of 2024. Based on AltaGas' signed deals and existing customer conversations, the Company expects to achieve or exceed this level of tolling. Approximately 80 percent of the Company's 2024 expected frac exposed volumes are hedged at approximately US$27.04/Bbl, prior to transportation costs. AltaGas continues to actively manage risk across the Midstream platform through commercial constructs and a systematic hedging program that covers key revenue and operating costs.

In December 2023, AltaGas commissioned the first of two VLGCs, the Boreal Pioneer, which made its maiden voyage from Ferndale to Asia in early January 2024. The second VLGC, the Boreal Voyager, was commissioned in February 2024. These two seven-year time charters with optional extensions will reduce total shipping costs to Asia by approximately 25 percent compared to a standard VLGC. These two seven-year time charters, combined with financial hedges, and tolled volumes have principally eliminated AltaGas' expected Baltic freight exposure in 2024.

Midstream Hedge Program



Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY 2024 Global Exports volumes hedged (%) (1) 99 88 90 84 90 Average propane/butane FEI to North America average hedge (US$/Bbl) (2) 18.47 17.37 16.54 19.24 17.88 Fractionation volume hedged (%) (3) 75 91 91 66 80 Frac spread hedge rate (US$/Bbl) (3) 28.13 27.51 27.51 25.06 27.04

1) Approximate expected volumes hedged. Includes contracted tolling volumes and financial hedges. Based on AltaGas' internally assumed export volumes. AltaGas is hedged at a higher percentage for firmly committed volumes. 2) Approximate average for the period. Does not include physical differential to FSK for C3 volumes. Butane is hedged as a percentage of WTI. 3) Approximate average for the period.

Utilities

Normalized EBITDA in the Utilities segment was $311 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $294 million in the same quarter in 2022 while income before taxes was $207 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter included strong performance from WGL's retail marketing business, customer growth, higher revenue from rate base additions from ongoing investments in Accelerated Replacement Programs ("ARPs"), the impact of Washington Gas' Virginia rate case, and lower operating and administrative expenses. These factors were partially offset by the lost contribution of the Alaskan Utilities, which were divested in March of 2023, and had contributed $25 million of normalized EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, larger-than-normal asset optimization contribution at Washington Gas in the fourth quarter of 2022, and warmer weather in Michigan and the DC during the fourth quarter of 2023, which do not have weather normalization or decoupled rate structures. Other positive factors impacting year-over-year normalized EBITDA included foreign exchange hedge gains and lower operating and administrative expenses.

AltaGas' continues to make investment across its Utilities network to improve the safety and reliability of the system on behalf of its customers. During the fourth quarter of 2023 AltaGas invested $192 million across the Utilities network, including $130 million across the Company's various modernization programs. These investments continue to be directed towards improving the safety and reliability of the system and connecting customers to the critical energy they require to carry out everyday life. These investments should also reduce leak rates and bring long-term operating cost benefits to our customers. AltaGas will continue to make these critical investments, while balancing the need for ongoing customer affordability, which is particularly important during the current economic environment of higher interest rates and inflation. AltaGas continues to be acutely focused on cost management across the Utilities platform, managing capital investments, and driving the best outcomes for its customers and stakeholders.

During the quarter, Washington Gas had three major regulatory updates. The first was a proposed ARP modernization extension in Maryland, which will run through to 2028. The public law judge has recommended that the PSC of MD approve approximately US$330 million of capital to modernize our system and improve safety and reliability. This builds on AltaGas' ARP program in Virginia that was recently extended to the end of 2027. The second was the PSC of MD approving a US$10 million rate increase for Washington Gas in Maryland with a 9.5 percent return on equity and 52 percent equity thickness with the new rates becoming effective immediately. Lastly, the PSC of DC approved an increase of approximately US$20 million in revenues for Washington Gas in DC, net of approximately US$5 million of costs collected through the PROJECTpipes surcharge with the new rates effective January 19, 2024.

Corporate/Other

Normalized EBITDA in the Corporate/Other segment was $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $3 million in the same quarter of 2022. Loss before income taxes in the Corporate/Other segment was $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $115 million in the same quarter of 2022. The largest drivers for the increase in normalized EBITDA was due to lower expenses related to employee incentive plans and lower corporate operating and administrative expenses.

Pipestone Asset Acquisition

On December 22, 2023, AltaGas closed the previously announced Pipestone Acquisition and declared a positive FID on Pipestone Phase II. The assets acquired through the Pipestone Acquisition included: 1) Pipestone Phase I and Pipestone Phase II; 2) the adjacent Dimsdale natural gas storage facility; 3) the Pipestone condensate truck-in/truck-out terminal; and 4) the associated gathering pipeline systems from Tidewater.

The Pipestone Phase II expansion project was 100 percent contracted under long-term take-or-pay agreements during the fourth quarter of 2023 with a combination of marquee independents and investment grade producers. All Pipestone Phase II customers who were existing Pipestone Phase I customers also agreed to multi-year contract extensions, further improving the long-term commercial profile of the Pipestone Assets.

With inclusion of these new agreements, the Pipestone Acquisition is constructive to our risk profile with the Company's take-or-pay and fee-for-service Midstream EBITDA mix set to increase by an estimated six percent with a commensurate decrease in commodity exposed EBITDA, once Pipestone Phase II comes online. In aggregate, more than 90 percent of the Pipestone Assets' normalized EBITDA1 is expected to come from take-or-pay or fee-for-service based contracts.

The Pipestone Assets have been integrated and AltaGas has welcomed its new employees that joined the Company as part of the transaction. AltaGas is now focused on leveraging the long-term growth opportunities and delivering on the returns that can be generated with the Pipestone assets now part of AltaGas' value chain. The Company is pleased with the transition of operatorship and progress realized to date.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS













Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Normalized EBITDA (1) $ 502 $ 454 $ 1,575 $ 1,537 Add (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization (110) (112) (441) (439) Interest expense (101) (99) (394) (330) Normalized income tax expense (1) (60) (55) (153) (161) Preferred share dividends (7) (7) (27) (40) Other (2) (10) 8 (24) (23) Normalized net income (1) (3) $ 214 $ 189 $ 536 $ 544









Net income applicable to common shares $ 113 $ 54 $ 641 $ 399 Normalized funds from operations (1) $ 376 $ 371 $ 1,128 $ 1,204









($ per share except shares outstanding)







Shares outstanding - basic (millions)







During the period (4) 283 282 282 281 End of period 295 282 295 282









Normalized net income - basic (1) (3) 0.76 0.67 1.90 1.94 Normalized net income - diluted (1) (3) 0.75 0.67 1.89 1.92









Net income per common share - basic 0.40 0.19 2.27 1.42 Net income per common share - diluted 0.40 0.19 2.26 1.41

1) Non–GAAP financial measure; see discussion in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this new release. 2) "Other" includes accretion expense, net income applicable to non-controlling interests, foreign exchange gains (loses), unrealized foreign exchange losses on intercompany balances, and NCI portion of non-GAAP adjustments. The portion of non-GAAP adjustments applicable to non-controlling interests are excluded in the computation of normalized net income to ensure consistency of normalizations applied to controlling and non-controlling interests. These amounts are included in the "net income applicable to non-controlling interests" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 3) In the fourth quarter of 2023, AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany balances between Canadian and U.S. entities. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for additional details. 4) Weighted average.

Normalized EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $502 million, compared to $454 million for the same quarter in 2022. The largest contributors impacting the year-over-year increase are described in the Business Performance sections above.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate increased to 1.362 from an average of 1.358 in the same period of 2022.

Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $161 million, compared to $78 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher normalized EBITDA, lower unrealized losses on risk management contracts, and the absence of provisions on assets, partially offset by higher foreign exchange losses and costs related to the CEO transition and other restructuring costs incurred in 2023. Please refer to the "Three Months Ended December 31" section of AltaGas' Q4 2023 management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for further details on the variance in income before income taxes and net income applicable to common shareholders.

Normalized net income was $214 million ($0.76 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $189 million ($0.67 per share) reported for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher normalized EBITDA, partially offset by higher foreign exchange losses and higher normalized income tax expense. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of AltaGas' Q4 2023 MD&A for further details on normalization adjustments

Normalized funds from operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $376 million ($1.33 per share), compared to $371 million ($1.32 per share) for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher normalized EBITDA, partially offset by the impact of non-cash items included in normalized EBITDA, higher normalized current income tax expense, and higher interest expense.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $110 million, compared to $112 million for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease was due to the impact of the disposition of the Alaskan Utilities, partially offset by new assets placed in-service.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $101 million, compared to $99 million for the same quarter in 2022. The slight increase was due to $3 million of incremental hybrid interest costs compared to the same quarter in 2022 due to hybrid notes replacing preferred shares. Excluding the impact of shifting the financing costs between preferred shares and hybrid notes, interest costs were relatively comparable.

AltaGas recorded income tax expense of $33 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12 million in the same quarter in 2022. The increase in income tax expense was mainly due to an increase in income before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022.

FORWARD FOCUS, GUIDANCE AND FUNDING

AltaGas continues to execute on its long-term corporate strategy of building a diversified platform that operates long-life energy infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and growing value for the Company's stakeholders.

AltaGas expects to achieve its previously disclosed 2024 guidance, including:

2024 normalized EPS guidance of $2.05 - $2.25 , compared to normalized EPS of $1.90 and GAAP EPS of $2.27 in 2023; and

- , compared to normalized EPS of and GAAP EPS of in 2023; and 2024 normalized EBITDA guidance of $1,675 million - $1,775 million , compared to normalized EBITDA of $1,575 million and income before taxes of $912 million in 2023.

AltaGas is focused on delivering resilient and growing normalized EPS and FFO per share while targeting lowering leverage ratios. This strategy is designed to support steady dividend growth and provide the opportunity for ongoing capital appreciation for long-term shareholders. In December, the Board of Directors approved a six percent increase to the annual common share dividend to $1.19 per share annually for the 2024 calendar year, which equates to a rate of $0.2975 per common share on a quarterly basis. AltaGas' strategy includes plans to deliver sustainable annual dividend increases that compound in the years ahead.

AltaGas is maintaining a disciplined, self-funded capital program of approximately $1.2 billion, excluding asset retirement obligations ("ARO"). The Company is allocating approximately 58 percent of AltaGas' consolidated 2024 capital to its Utilities business, approximately 36 percent to the Midstream business and the balance to the Corporate/Other segment.

The Company expects to maintain an equity self-funding model in 2024, for the fifth consecutive year, and will fund capital requirements through a combination of internally generated cash flows and investment capacity associated with rising EBITDA levels, with no expectation to issue equity. Asset sales will be considered on an opportunistic basis, with any potential proceeds to be used to de-lever and strengthen the balance sheet and continue to increase financial flexibility of AltaGas.

QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved the following schedule of Dividends:

Type Dividend (per share) Period Payment Date Record Common Shares1 $0.2975 n.a 28-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 Series A Preferred Shares $0.19125 31-Dec-23 to 30-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 Series B Preferred Shares $0.47874 31-Dec-23 to 30-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 Series G Preferred Shares $0.265125 31-Dec-23 to 30-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 Series H Preferred Shares $0.50361 31-Dec-23 to 30-Mar-24 28-Mar-24 15-Mar-24

1. Dividends on common shares and preferred shares are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

AltaGas will hold a conference call today, March 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results and other corporate developments.

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/vW9nAY5A7LY Dial-in (Audio only): 1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392

Shortly after the conclusion of the call a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. Passcode 184752#.

AltaGas' Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the fourth quarter 2023, as well as its related MD&A, are now available online at www.altagas.ca.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release contains references to certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures are shown below and within AltaGas' MD&A as at and for the period ended December 31, 2023. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information that management of the Company ("Management") believes is meaningful regarding AltaGas' operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund dividends, capital expenditures, and other investing activities. Readers are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

Change in Composition of Non-GAAP Measures

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Management has changed the composition of certain of AltaGas' non-GAAP measures such that normalized net income now excludes the impact of unrealized intercompany foreign exchange gains (losses) resulting from intercompany balances between a U.S. subsidiary and a Canadian entity, where the foreign exchange impact in the U.S. subsidiary is recorded through gain (loss) on foreign currency translation in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and the Canadian entity revaluation is recorded through the foreign exchange gain (loss) line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. This change was made as a result of Management's assessment that excluding these intercompany foreign exchange impacts from normalized net income is more representative of the Company's ongoing financial performance. Prior period calculations of the relevant non-GAAP measures have been restated to reflect this change. The following table summarizes the impact of this change on the periods presented in this news release:

Increase (decrease) as result of change Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions, except where noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Normalized net income (1) $ 6 $ 11 $ 7 $ 14 Normalized income tax expense $ 2 $ 3 $ 2 $ 5 Normalized effective tax rate (%) 0.1 % — % — % 0.2 %

1) Corresponding per share amounts have also been adjusted.

Normalized EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income taxes (GAAP financial measure) $ 161 $ 78 $ 912 $ 716 Add:







Depreciation and amortization 110 112 441 439 Interest expense 101 99 394 330 EBITDA $ 372 $ 289 $ 1,747 $ 1,485 Add (deduct):







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 6 2 36 6 Unrealized losses on risk management contracts (2) 94 156 70 49 Gains on sale of assets (3) — — (319) (3) CEO transition and other restructuring costs (4) 15 — 22 — Wind-up of pension plan (5) — — 2 — Provisions on assets — 6 — 6 Reversal of provisions on investments accounted for by the equity method(6) — — — (3) Accretion expenses 3 2 11 7 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 12 (1) 6 (10) Normalized EBITDA $ 502 $ 454 $ 1,575 $ 1,537

(1) Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. Please refer to Notes 3 and 4 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' acquisition and disposition of assets in the period. (2) Included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 23 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities. (3) Included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (4) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO and other restructuring costs. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) Relates to the completion of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit pension plan in the second quarter of 2023. The settlement charge is included in the "other income" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 28 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding the wind-up of the pension plan. (6) Relates to the return of certain costs associated with the Constitution pipeline project as a result of its cancellation in February 2020. The provisions are included in the "income from equity investments" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

EBITDA is a measure of AltaGas' operating profitability prior to how business activities are financed, assets are amortized, or earnings are taxed. EBITDA is calculated from the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) using income (loss) before income taxes adjusted for pre–tax depreciation and amortization, interest expense.

AltaGas presents normalized EBITDA as a supplemental measure. Normalized EBITDA is used by Management to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' earnings over periods, as well as for budgeting and compensation related purposes. The metric is frequently used by analysts and investors in the evaluation of entities within the industry as it excludes items that can vary substantially between entities depending on the accounting policies chosen, the book value of assets, and the capital structure.

Normalized Net Income



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income applicable to common shares (GAAP financial measure) $ 113 $ 54 $ 641 $ 399 Add (deduct) after-tax:







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 5 1 27 4 Unrealized losses on risk management contracts (2) 74 118 54 39 Gains on sale of assets (3) — — (217) (4) Non-controlling interest portion of non-GAAP adjustments (4) — — — 5 CEO transition and other restructuring costs (5) 11 — 17 — Loss on redemption of preferred shares, including foreign exchange impact

(6) 5 — 5 84 Wind-up of pension plan (7) — — 2 — Provisions on assets — 5 — 5 Reversal of provisions on investments accounted for by the equity method

(8) — — — (2) Unrealized foreign exchange losses on intercompany balances (9) 6 11 7 14 Normalized net income $ 214 $ 189 $ 536 $ 544

(1) Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. The pre-tax costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. Please refer to Notes 3 and 4 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' acquisition and disposition of assets in the period. (2) The pre-tax amounts are included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 23 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities. (3) The pre-tax amounts are included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. (4) The portion of non-GAAP adjustments applicable to non-controlling interests are excluded in the computation of normalized net income to ensure consistency of normalizations applied to controlling and non-controlling interests. These amounts are included in the "net income applicable to non-controlling interests" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO and other restructuring costs. The pre-tax costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (6) Comprised of losses on the redemption of Series K Preferred Shares on March 31, 2022, the redemption of U.S. dollar denominated Series C Preferred Shares on September 30, 2022 including an associated foreign exchange loss of approximately $69 million, and the redemption of Series E Preferred Shares on December 31, 2023. The loss on redemption of preferred shares is recorded on the "loss of redemption of preferred shares" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (7) Relates to the completion of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit pension plan in the second quarter of 2023. The settlement charge is included in the "other income" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 28 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding the wind-up of the pension plan. (8) Relates to the return of certain costs associated with the Constitution pipeline project as a result of its cancellation in February 2020. The pre-tax provisions are included in the "income from equity investments" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (9) Relates to unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany accounts receivable and accounts payable balances between a U.S. subsidiary and a Canadian entity, where the impact to the U.S. subsidiary is recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income as a gain (loss) on foreign currency translation, and the impact to the Canadian entity is recorded through the "foreign exchange gains (losses)" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. As noted in the Q4 2023 MD&A, in the fourth quarter of 2023, AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany balances between Canadian and U.S. entities. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy.)

Normalized net income and normalized net income per share are used by Management to enhance the comparability of AltaGas' earnings, as these metrics reflect the underlying performance of AltaGas' business activities.

Normalized Funds From Operations



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash from (used by) operations (GAAP financial measure) $ 154 $ (289) $ 1,121 $ 539 Add (deduct):







Net change in operating assets and liabilities 198 653 (100) 650 Asset retirement obligations settled 3 5 15 10 Funds from operations $ 355 $ 369 $ 1,036 $ 1,199 Add (deduct):







Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1) 6 2 36 6 Current tax expense (recovery) on asset sales (2) — — 34 (1) CEO transition and other restructuring costs (3) 15 — 22 — Normalized funds from operations $ 376 $ 371 $ 1,128 $ 1,204

(1) Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs exclude non-cash amounts and are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. Please refer to Notes 3 and 4 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' acquisition and disposition of assets in the period. (2) Included in the "current income tax expense" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) Comprised of costs related to the transition of AltaGas' CEO and other restructuring costs. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Normalized funds from operations and funds from operations are used to assist Management and investors in analyzing the liquidity of the Company. Management uses these measures to understand the ability to generate funds for capital investments, debt repayment, dividend payments, and other investing activities.

Funds from operations and normalized funds from operations as presented should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operations or other cash flow measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Invested Capital and Net Invested Capital



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities (GAAP financial measure) $ 594 $ 336 $ 199 $ 997 Add (deduct):







Net change in non-cash capital expenditures (1) 26 (7) 3 (6) AFUDC(2) (3) (3) (3) (3) Net invested capital $ 617 $ 326 $ 199 $ 988 Business acquisition (3) (327) — (327) — Purchase of remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary — — — (285) Asset dispositions — — 1,073 245 Disposals of equity investments (4) — — 1 — Invested capital (5) $ 290 $ 326 $ 946 $ 948

(1) Comprised of non-cash capital expenditures included in the "accounts payable and accrued liabilities" line item on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Please refer to Note 31 of the 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (2) AFUDC is the amount that a rate-regulated enterprise is allowed to recover for its cost of financing assets under construction and is included in the "property, plant and equipment" line item on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. (3) Includes only the cash portion of the total consideration paid for the Pipestone Acquisition, net of cash acquired. (4) Relates to escrow account proceeds received from AltaGas' previous investment in Central Penn. Upon close of the sale in 2019, various escrow accounts were established to provide the purchaser a form of recourse for the settlement of indemnification obligations. (5) In the fourth quarter of 2023, AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to exclude cash paid for business acquisitions and for the purchase of remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary from invested capital. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change.

Invested capital is a measure of AltaGas' use of funds for capital expenditure activities. It includes expenditures relating to property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, capital contributed to long term investments, and contributions from non-controlling interests. Net invested capital is invested capital presented net of cash paid for business acquisitions, cash paid for the purchase of remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary, and proceeds from disposals of assets and equity investments in the period. Net invested capital is calculated based on the investing activities section in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, adjusted for items such as non-cash capital expenditures, AFUDC, and contributions from non-controlling interests. Invested capital and net invested capital are used by Management, investors, and analysts to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' capital expenditures from period to period and provide additional detail on the Company's use of capital.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REVIEW



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ millions, except where noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 3,288 3,898 12,997 14,087 Normalized EBITDA (1) 502 454 1,575 1,537 Income before income taxes 161 78 912 716 Net income applicable to common shares 113 54 641 399 Normalized net income (1)(2) 214 189 536 544 Total assets 23,471 23,965 23,471 23,965 Total long-term liabilities 12,195 12,940 12,195 12,940 Invested capital (1)(3) 290 326 946 948 Cash flows used in investing activities (594) (336) (199) (997) Dividends declared (4) 79 75 316 298 Cash from (used by) operations 154 (289) 1,121 539 Normalized funds from operations (1) 376 371 1,128 1,204 Normalized effective income tax rate (%) (1)(2) 21.1 21.5 20.9 20.4 Effective income tax rate (%) 20.5 15.4 24.5 20.0



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 ($ per share, except shares outstanding) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per common share - basic 0.40 0.19 2.27 1.42 Net income per common share - diluted 0.40 0.19 2.26 1.41 Normalized net income - basic (1)(2) 0.76 0.67 1.90 1.94 Normalized net income - diluted (1)(2) 0.75 0.67 1.89 1.92 Dividends declared (3) 0.28 0.27 1.12 1.06 Cash from (used by) operations 0.54 (1.02) 3.98 1.92 Normalized funds from operations (1) 1.33 1.32 4.00 4.28 Shares outstanding - basic (millions)







During the period (5) 283 282 282 281 End of period 295 282 295 282

(1) Non–GAAP financial measure; see discussion in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2023, AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany balances between Canadian and U.S. entities. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release for additional details. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2023, AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to exclude cash paid for business acquisitions and for the purchase of remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary from invested capital. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. (4) Dividends declared per common share per quarter: $0.265 per share beginning March 2022, increased to $0.28 per share beginning March 31, 2023, increased to $0.2975 per share beginning March 31, 2024. (5) Weighted average.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.