ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING SERIES A AND SERIES B PREFERRED SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA.PR.A) (TSX: ALA.PR.B) announces its intention to redeem all of its 6,746,679 issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the "Series A Shares") and all of its 1,253,321 issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series B (the "Series B Shares" and, together with the Series A Shares, the "Preferred Shares") in accordance with the terms of the Series A Shares and Series B Shares as set out in the Company's articles on September 30, 2025 (the "Redemption Date").

AltaGas will redeem the Preferred Shares for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series A Share and $25.00 per Series B Share (the "Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. The total redemption price to AltaGas will be $200 million.

As previously announced, the dividend payable on September 29, 2025 to holders of the Preferred Shares of record on September 16, 2025, will be $0.19125 per Series A Share and $0.33422 per Series B Share. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Preferred Shares. Upon payment of the September 29, 2025 dividend, there will be no accrued and unpaid dividends on the Preferred Shares as at the Redemption Date.

The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series A Shares and Series B Shares, as set out in the Company's articles. Non-registered holders of Series A Shares or Series B Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series A Shares and Series B Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest.

The Company's transfer agent for the Series A Shares and Series B Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may be directed to Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 or by email to [email protected].

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

