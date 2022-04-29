ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Apr 29, 2022, 21:30 ET
CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Victoria A. Calvert
|
150,810,080
|
96.89
|
4,840,710
|
3.11
|
David W. Cornhill
|
153,254,698
|
98.46
|
2,396,092
|
1.54
|
Randall L. Crawford
|
153,169,757
|
98.41
|
2,481,033
|
1.59
|
Jon-Al Duplantier
|
151,405,358
|
97.27
|
4,245,432
|
2.73
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
128,372,499
|
82.47
|
27,278,291
|
17.53
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
152,812,396
|
98.18
|
2,838,394
|
1.82
|
Pentti O. Karkkainen
|
153,077,300
|
98.35
|
2,573,490
|
1.65
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
152,651,773
|
98.07
|
2,999,017
|
1.93
|
Linda G. Sullivan
|
151,312,175
|
97.21
|
4,338,615
|
2.79
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
150,127,145
|
96.45
|
5,523,645
|
3.55
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199
[email protected]
Media Inquiries: 1-403-206-2841
[email protected]
SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.
