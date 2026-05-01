ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

AltaGas Ltd.

May 01, 2026, 17:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

       Votes For       

    % For      

Votes Against

  % Against   

William L. Bullock, Jr.

209,019,795

99.12

1,845,228

0.88

Victoria A. Calvert

208,070,023

98.67

2,794,998

1.33

David W. Cornhill

204,344,457

96.91

6,520,566

3.09

Jon-Al Duplantier

208,266,962

98.77

2,598,059

1.23

Derek W. Evans

205,230,408

97.33

5,634,614

2.67

Cynthia Johnston

209,193,359

99.21

1,671,662

0.79

Pentti O. Karkkainen

210,116,351

99.64

748,672

0.36

Phillip R. Knoll

199,808,060

94.76

11,056,961

5.24

Angela S. Lekatsas

209,845,939

99.52

1,019,084

0.48

Nancy G. Tower

208,348,678

98.81

2,516,345

1.19

Vernon D. Yu

210,341,290

99.75

523,733

0.25

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Relations Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

[email protected]




Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

[email protected]

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

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AltaGas Ltd.