ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Victoria A. Calvert 166,476,599 96.00 6,931,834 4.00 David W. Cornhill 171,298,702 98.78 2,109,731 1.22 Jon-Al Duplantier 167,870,946 96.81 5,537,487 3.19 Robert B. Hodgins 169,976,772 98.02 3,431,661 1.98 Cynthia Johnston 171,114,642 98.68 2,293,791 1.32 Pentti O. Karkkainen 172,987,184 99.76 421,249 0.24 Phillip R. Knoll 173,006,548 99.77 401,885 0.23 Angela S. Lekatsas 170,423,303 98.28 2,985,130 1.72 Nancy G. Tower 166,589,223 96.07 6,819,210 3.93 Vern D. Yu 173,056,163 99.80 352,270 0.20

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca

