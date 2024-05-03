ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against





Victoria A. Calvert

166,476,599

96.00

6,931,834

4.00

David W. Cornhill

171,298,702

98.78

2,109,731

1.22

Jon-Al Duplantier

167,870,946

96.81

5,537,487

3.19

Robert B. Hodgins

169,976,772

98.02

3,431,661

1.98

Cynthia Johnston

171,114,642

98.68

2,293,791

1.32

Pentti O. Karkkainen

172,987,184

99.76

421,249

0.24

Phillip R. Knoll

173,006,548

99.77

401,885

0.23

Angela S. Lekatsas

170,423,303

98.28

2,985,130

1.72

Nancy G. Tower

166,589,223

96.07

6,819,210

3.93

Vern D. Yu

173,056,163

99.80

352,270

0.20

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

[email protected]

