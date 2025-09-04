Alta West Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Acquisition of Premiere Home Mortgage

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Alta West Mortgage Capital Corporation ("Alta West Capital") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Premiere Home Mortgage Ltd. ("Premiere Mortgage"), one of Canada's foremost alternative lenders.

For forty years, Premiere Mortgage has been steadfast in its service to mortgage broker partners, borrowers and investors alike. Premiere Mortgage has demonstrated consistency for decades as a highly regarded financial services provider with a wide range of credit products backed by a diversified investment fund with a multi-decade track record. Alta West Capital is committed to maintaining Premiere's proven formula for success, with this acquisition reinforcing both companies' dedication to executing their long-term growth strategies with excellence.

This acquisition presents a clear path forward for both organizations; a path where Alta West Capital extends its reach while Premiere Mortgage fortifies its capabilities through an enhanced product suite, modernized tech stack, institutional liquidity, and operational refinements. This transaction is the natural next step in a long-standing relationship between the two companies built on a foundation of shared values of trust, stability, and security. These values are precisely why the two companies chose to move forward together, confident that this alignment will create a stronger platform for clients, investors, and communities alike.

George Botros, CEO of Alta West Capital states: "Alta West Capital has been working hard to scale itself up over the past few years. We view Premiere Mortgage as an ideal fit for Alta West because their strengths complement our own. For both companies, this acquisition will optimize economies of scale, realize enhanced efficiencies, and broaden our respective product offerings through coalescence. This partnership aligns mutual expertise and resources to elevate both AWC's and Premiere's platform. Our alignment of values ensures the lasting positive impact of this deal for all stakeholders."

John Mercuri, President & CEO, Premiere Mortgage states: "We are very excited to align with Alta West. Our combined synergies will surely expand business operations, drive growth and diversification, and create greater long-term value for all stakeholders, particularly our valued investor and broker partners."

ABOUT ALTA WEST CAPITAL

Alta West Capital, founded in 1991, is an industry leading alternative lender and mortgage investment manager with over three decades of experience delivering tailored financial solutions across Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. We are proudly Western-Canadian-owned and operated. The firm prides itself on expedient, accessible service, offering creative, equity-based lending solutions and diversified Mortgage Investment Entities that offer alternative fixed income opportunities for investors. Trusted by those navigating non-traditional financing paths or seeking dependable alternative investment strategies, Alta West Capital combines personalized service with deep expertise to unlock possibilities and make financial goals a reality.

ABOUT PREMIERE HOME MORTGAGE

Founded in 1985, Premiere Mortgage has become a trusted partner to mortgage brokers and their borrower clients throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The firm specializes in equity-based residential financing for borrowers that don't fit the traditional bank mold. Through its exclusive lending source, Premiere Canadian Mortgage Corp. (MIC), Premiere Mortgage offers competitive pricing, flexible terms, and funding options for most purposes on a wide range of residential real estate. For four decades, Premiere has delivered practical solutions and dependable results for their broker partners and clients when conventional financing is not an option.

