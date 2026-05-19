Alpenglow Rail Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Kyle Schornick to Succeed Henning von Kalm as CFO Following Transition Period

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) and Alpenglow Rail Services Corp. (Alpenglow) today announced a planned transition in Alpenglow's executive team. Kyle Schornick has joined Alpenglow as Chief Financial Officer and will succeed co-founder Henning von Kalm, who will continue to support Alpenglow through a transition period.

Mr. Schornick brings a strong track record of capital markets execution, infrastructure investing, and operational finance across rail, logistics, and midstream platforms.

Kyle Schornick has joined Alpenglow as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. von Kalm co-founded Alpenglow alongside Chief Executive Officer Rich Montgomery and Chief Strategy Officer Josh Huster and has served as Chief Financial Officer since its inception. He has played a critical role in building Alpenglow into a leading North American rail terminal platform, with a portfolio of six terminals across Canada and the U.S. Gulf Coast. He will remain actively engaged through the transition period and will continue to support Alpenglow in an advisory capacity going forward.

"Henning has been a partner and friend since well before there was an Alpenglow, and what we have built together is a reflection of his discipline and commitment to building a high-quality, durable business," said Rich Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Alpenglow. "Kyle is a proven financial leader with deep experience in infrastructure and logistics. His ability to allocate capital effectively, execute complex transactions, and support growth while maintaining financial discipline makes him an outstanding addition as we continue to scale."

Mr. Schornick joins Alpenglow from USD Group LLC, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of a publicly traded, sponsor-backed rail infrastructure platform. In that role, he led corporate finance, capital markets, investor relations, and strategic planning, and executed on several large-scale transactions and rail infrastructure projects.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Schornick held senior roles in acquisitions and corporate development at USD Group and began his career in energy investment banking at Macquarie Capital and in equity research at Raymond James.

"I have followed Alpenglow's growth with great respect and am excited to join a platform with such a strong reputation for safety, reliability, and customer service," said Kyle Schornick. "I look forward to partnering with the team to support continued growth and deliver value to customers and investors."

"I am very proud of what we built over the last decade, and I am confident Alpenglow has the people and assets to deliver strong results for many years to come," said Henning von Kalm. "In Kyle, Alpenglow has the ideal leader to guide its financial stewardship into the next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him, Rich, and the team in an advisory capacity going forward."

About Alpenglow Rail

Alpenglow Rail develops and manages freight rail businesses and related transportation assets across North America. Alpenglow Rail currently owns and operates six rail terminals strategically located in leading industrial markets within Canada and the US Gulf Coast. Alpenglow Rail was founded by a team of seasoned railroad executives with significant experience in the acquisition, operation, development and growth of North American short line railroads. For more information, please visit www.alpenglowrail.com.

About CC&L Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated over $7.5 billion in assets under management, diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors, and asset types, with more than 100 underlying facilities across over more than 40 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independently owned, multi-affiliate asset management firm that provides a broad range of traditional and alternative investment management solutions to institutional and individual investors. Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group's affiliates manage over $188 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclinfrastructure.com.

Contact Information

Alpenglow Rail

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpenglow Rail