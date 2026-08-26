ALPAYANA S.A.C. ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 21, 2026, Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana") purchased 91,313,890 common shares (the "Galantas Shares") of Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas") at a price of CAD$0.42 per Galantas Share for an aggregate purchase price of CAD$38,351,833.80 pursuant to a private share purchase agreement with a third-party (the "Alpayana Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Alpayana Acquisition, Alpayana did not beneficially own or control any Galantas Shares or other securities of Galantas. Following the completion of the Alpayana Acquisition, Alpayana beneficially owns and controls 91,313,890 Galantas Shares, representing approximately 10.97% of the issued and outstanding Galantas Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Alpayana acquired the Galantas Shares in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. Alpayana will continue to monitor the business, prospects and financial condition of Galantas, and depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, Alpayana may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over securities of Galantas through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may in the future develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in (a) through (k) of Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements.

For the purposes of this news release and the early warning disclosure herein, the number and percentages of Galantas Shares beneficially owned or controlled by Alpayana are calculated based on there being 832,130,323 Galantas Shares issued and outstanding (as disclosed by Galantas in its news release dated August 17, 2026).

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Galantas' issuer profile. Persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Alpayana in connection with this transaction may obtain a copy of such report from www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting Alpayana at (+51) 1-610-1200.

Galantas' head office is located at 82 Richmond St. East, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1, Canada. Alpayana's address is Jr. Contralmirante Montero 429, Lima, Magdalena del Mar, 15076, Peru. Alpayana is a corporation existing under the laws of Peru.

About Alpayana

Alpayana is a private mining group with four decades of continuous operations in Peru and Mexico, currently operating multiple mines in both countries, combining operational expertise with disciplined project development. It describes a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining, with a long-term vision prioritizing employee wellbeing and development of the indigenous communities around its operations.

SOURCE Alpayana S.A.C.