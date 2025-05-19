Alpayana Announces Further Take-Up of Sierra Shares

LIMA, Peru, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana") is pleased to announce today that an additional 34,413,923 common shares (the "Sierra Shares") of Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra") were validly tendered (and not withdrawn) under its all-cash offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding Sierra Shares for C$1.15 in cash per share, after the expiration of the initial deposit period for the Offer (at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 12, 2025 (the "Initial Expiry Time")) and prior to today. These recently deposited Sierra Shares represent approximately 15.92% of the issued and outstanding Sierra Shares.

In accordance with the terms of the Offer, Alpayana's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary ("Alpayana Canada" or the "Offeror"), will immediately take-up the additional 34,413,923 Sierra Shares that have been tendered since the Initial Expiry Time (the "Subsequent Take-Up") and Alpayana will pay for such Sierra Shares as soon as possible.

Alpayana previously acquired 152,904,401 Sierra Shares under the Offer, representing approximately 70.74% of the total number of outstanding Sierra Shares, and, after giving effect to the Subsequent Take-Up, Alpayana will own an aggregate of 187,318,324 Sierra Shares, representing 86.67% of the issued and outstanding Sierra Shares.

As required by applicable Canadian securities laws, Alpayana previously extended the expiry time of the Offer by a mandatory period of 10 days to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 23, 2025 (the "Expiry Time") in order to allow the remaining minority shareholders to tender their Sierra Shares to the Offer. No further extensions are contemplated at this time. All shareholders are encouraged to tender their shares to the Offer as soon as possible prior to the Expiry Time.

Sierra shareholders who tender their Sierra Shares prior to the Expiry Time will receive the same consideration per Sierra Share to be received by shareholders whose Sierra Shares were deposited and not withdrawn under the Offer prior to the Initial Expiry Time. Any Sierra Shares tendered to the Offer on or after May 19, 2025 will be taken-up immediately following the Expiry Time and Alpayana will pay for such Sierra Shares as soon as possible following take-up.

NEXT STEPS

Following the Expiry Time, Alpayana Canada intends to pursue a subsequent acquisition transaction to complete the privatization of Sierra and acquire all Sierra Shares not acquired pursuant to the Offer. In accordance with Peruvian securities laws, Alpayana will also launch a local public tender for the number of issued and outstanding shares of Corona that are required to be acquired under Peruvian securities laws, at the price to be established in accordance with such regulations. Remaining shareholders are encouraged to tender their Sierra Shares to the Offer prior to the Expiry Time so that they may promptly receive the offer price of C$1.15 in cash per Sierra Share and not wait until the privatization of Sierra is completed. Shareholders who hold their Sierra Shares through a financial intermediary or broker should be aware that their intermediary may have an earlier deadline to tender. It is recommended that you contact your intermediary promptly in advance of the Expiry Time if you wish to tender Sierra Shares to the Offer. If the privatization of Sierra cannot be completed, remaining shareholders will hold a minority position in a company with limited liquidity.

ADDITIONAL OFFER DETAILS

Alpayana encourages Sierra shareholders to read the full details of the Offer and other important information set forth in the offer to purchase and take-over bid circular dated December 30, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with the first notice of variation and extension dated April 2, 2025, the joint press release of Sierra and Alpayana dated April 23, 2025, the second notice of variation and extension dated May 1, 2025, the third notice of extension dated May 12, 2025 and the related offer documents. These materials, which contain information on how to tender to the Offer, are available on SEDAR+ under Sierra's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. and on www.sierrametalscashoffer.com.

Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors having regard to their own particular circumstances to determine the particular tax consequences to them of a disposition of Sierra Shares pursuant to the Offer, a compulsory acquisition or subsequent acquisition transaction.

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS AND HOW TO TENDER

The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 23, 2025; however, financial intermediaries may have an earlier deadline to tender. It is recommended that you contact your intermediary promptly in advance of the Expiry Time if you wish to tender Sierra Shares to the Offer. All shareholders who have not yet tendered their Sierra Shares are urged to do so today.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance in tendering their Sierra Shares to the Offer may contact Shorecrest Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer, by telephone at 1-888-637-5789 (North American Toll-Free Number), 647-931-7454 (outside North America) or by email at [email protected]. Additional information can also be found at www.sierrametalscashoffer.com.

EARLY WARNING DISCLOSURE

The purpose of the Offer is to enable Alpayana acquire all of the issued and outstanding Sierra Shares (of which it currently holds 152,904,401 Sierra Shares, and following completion of the Subsequent Take-Up it will hold 187,318,324 Sierra Shares). A copy of Alpayana's early warning report to be filed for the Subsequent Take-Up of Sierra Shares can be obtained from Shorecrest Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer, by telephone at 1-888-637-5789 (North American Toll-Free Number), 647-931-7454 (outside North America) or by email at [email protected]. Alpayana will file an early warning report, as required by applicable securities laws, for any additional take-up of Sierra Shares.

Sierra's head office is located at 200 Bay Street, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2J3, Canada.

ABOUT ALPAYANA

Alpayana Canada is a Canadian wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpayana and was incorporated for the sole purpose of making the Offer. Alpayana is a family-owned private mining company committed to the development and promotion of sustainable and responsible mining. It strives to leave a positive and meaningful legacy by prioritizing the wellbeing of its employees, the communities it impacts and the environment. Alpayana has been operating mines in Peru for over 38 years, has a successful M&A track record, and experience in developing projects with discipline and with a view on long-term intrinsic value. Alpayana has revenues in excess of US$500 million and a robust balance sheet.

Alpayana has retained LXG Capital as exclusive financial advisor and McCarthy Tétrault, Estudio Rebaza, Alcázar & De las Casas, and Creel, García- Cuéllar, Aiza y Enriquez Abogados as legal counsel to this transaction.

DISCLAIMERS

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities. The Offer was made solely by, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the formal Offer to Purchase and Circular (as amended), letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery. The Offer was not made to, nor will deposits be accepted from or on behalf of, shareholders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined under applicable securities laws). These statements relate to future events and reflect Alpayana Canada's and Alpayana's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Alpayana's intentions with respect to the take-up of Sierra Shares, any further extensions of the Expiry Time and any subsequent acquisition transaction. Such forward-looking statements reflect Alpayana Canada and Alpayana's current beliefs and are based on information currently available. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions (including slowing economic growth, inflation and rising interest rates) and the dynamic nature of the industry in which Alpayana operates.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this document is based upon what Alpayana Canada and Alpayana believe are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and should not be relied upon as representing views as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, Alpayana Canada and Alpayana do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

