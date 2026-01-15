Alojica and Royalton Hotels & Resorts Acquire The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Black Creek Mexico ("BCM") is pleased to announce that affiliates of Alojica, a BCM sponsored investment platform, in partnership with Royalton Hotels & Resorts ("Royalton") have completed the acquisition of The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun from affiliates of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Alojica and Royalton plan for the resort to undergo a transformational capital improvement plan to convert the property into an All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resort under its Westin Hotels & Resorts brand.

"The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun represents our fourth lodging investment in Mexico and our second collaboration with Royalton, a world-class all-inclusive hotel owner and operator", said Eduardo Ahumada, Senior Vice President of Alojica. "We have tremendous conviction on the continued institutionalization and growth of high-end all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, particularly in Cancun which is the #1 international destination for U.S. travelers in the world. "

"This acquisition underscores Royalton Hotels & Resorts' confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the Mexican hospitality market and the growing institutional demand for high-quality all-inclusive assets," said Daniel Díaz, Executive Vice President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. "Alojica has demonstrated a disciplined investment approach and a clear long-term vision in identifying and repositioning premium resort opportunities. We are pleased to partner once again on a landmark asset in Cancun, where Royalton will contribute its operational expertise to support value creation, capital efficiency, and the successful repositioning of the resort as a Westin All-Inclusive alongside Marriott International."

The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun is located in the exclusive Punta Nizuc at the tip of the Cancun Hotel Zone and just minutes from Cancun's International Airport, which receives over 30 million passengers annually. Designed by renowned architect Ricardo Legorreta, the property features 372 guestrooms and suites with stunning views of the Mexican Caribbean and Nichupté Lagoon, 5 restaurants and bars, 20,000 square feet of meeting space and signature Westin Hotels & Resorts amenities including a Heavenly Spa by Westin and Kids Club.

About Black Creek Mexico & Alojica

Black Creek Mexico is a leading private real estate investment management firm specializing in Mexican markets. Since 1996, BCM affiliated investment platforms have developed, acquired and operated more than 175 of industrial, retail, residential, multifamily and hospitality properties in Mexico, representing in excess of $3 billion of aggregate transaction value.

Sponsored by BCM, Alojica is a real estate investment management company focused exclusively on lodging real estate opportunities in Mexico. A sponsor of real estate investment funds, partnerships and other investment vehicles, the firm is actively seeking institutional investment opportunities in lodging properties throughout Mexico's primary resort markets.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of resorts across seven of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience.

Royalton's award-winning resorts have received global recognition for delivering excellence in service, design, and innovation, exceeding expectations through signature experiences like All-In Luxury®, Autograph and Luxury Collection partnerships, and curated entertainment.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

Media contact: Ricardo Gresati, [email protected]

SOURCE Alojica