Almoh Media Appoints Bee Swope as Vice President of Customer Success

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Almoh Media, a B2B marketing company known for its demand generation and account-based marketing strategies, has appointed Bee Swope as its new Vice President of Customer Success. The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its global presence and client relationships.

Bee has worked with Almoh Media in a consulting capacity since 2023, contributing to account strategy and delivery execution. Her appointment reflects a strong operational fit and a shared commitment to measurable outcomes, with a clear focus on cultivating, nurturing, and strengthening relationships to solve customers' most pressing pain points.

Tausif Shaikh , Founder and CEO of Almoh Media, stated: "Bee brings operational clarity to how we manage and scale client relationships. Her leadership in Customer Success drives alignment, accountability, and long-term value across every account."

Focused Leadership for Global Programs

In her new role, Bee will lead Almoh Media's Customer Success function, overseeing client retention, service optimization, and account growth. Her focus will include aligning delivery teams across key geographies and refining internal systems that support scale.

Almoh Media's services power global campaigns across North America, EMEA, and APAC, supporting media agencies and lead aggregators. With operations customized for multi-region support and stringent compliance frameworks, the company continues to meet client expectations at every stage.

About Bee Swope:

Bee Swope brings over a decade of experience in marketing and customer strategy. She previously scaled a lead generation business from $250K to $34M in annual revenue, rising through six roles to become Vice President of Digital. After working with Almoh Media as a consultant, she now joins full-time to lead Customer Success.

She shared: "I've worked with Tausif and Almoh Media for several years. What stood out from day one was their consistency, integrity, and commitment to doing the work the right way. This is a team that delivers on what it commits to, with a level of care that's hard to find in this industry."

About Almoh Media:

Almoh Media is a full-service B2B lead and demand generation company supporting media agencies and aggregators with account-based marketing, content syndication, and email campaigns. Its focus on verified leads, GDPR/CCPA compliance, and rapid response makes it a trusted partner for enterprise marketing teams. Learn more here .

Bee Swope's leadership adds deeper experience to the company's client-facing operations and reinforces its focus on structured delivery at scale.

