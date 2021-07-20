Allocadia and BrandMaker Join Forces Creating Global Marketing Operations Leader

ATLANTA and VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- BrandMaker, a leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management (MRM) software solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Allocadia, a leader in Marketing Planning, Budgeting and Performance Management. The transaction is expected to be completed within the month.

The combined company will more deeply address the needs of CMOs and marketing teams by enabling them to orchestrate and optimize all of marketing's core resources and operational processes across strategy, campaigns, investments, work, content, and brand. Ultimately, this end-to-end solution will empower marketing teams to connect strategy to outcomes and accelerate growth.

"We are incredibly excited to bring BrandMaker and Allocadia together to create the global category leader in Marketing Operations," said BrandMaker CEO Mirko Holzer. "Together, we broaden our scope to offer B2B and B2C customers the solutions to run marketing with more agility while measuring and optimizing performance and improving their return on investment. The addition of Allocadia's exceptional team and innovative budget, planning, and performance management solution will bring a strong complement to BrandMaker, expanding our combined portfolio as well as our ability to support our global customer base."

The companies' complementary presence in both North America and EMEA come together to form a global marketing leader, enabling broader support across the combined 300,000+ global users, served by a talented, diverse team of more than 300 people in seven countries.

"With BrandMaker, we knew we had found the right partner to capitalize on the tremendous market momentum and opportunity to transform the way CMOs and marketing teams work," said Allocadia CEO and Co-Founder Kristine Steuart. "We look forward to delivering even more value to customers, providing new and exciting career-defining experiences for our team and continuing to accelerate growth through innovation in the domain of marketing operations management."

The company will continue to support and invest in the full suite of Allocadia and BrandMaker products, while exploring opportunities to leverage the combined portfolio and capabilities to create innovative new solutions for customers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AQ Technology Partners, Perkins Coie LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as transaction advisers to BrandMaker. GCA Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Allocadia, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP served as legal advisor to Allocadia. BrandMaker is a portfolio company of Rubicon Technology Partners.

About Allocadia

Allocadia provides best-in-class money management capabilities for marketers and gives them the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. Its award-winning marketing performance management platform enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing's impact on the business. Companies like Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Juniper Networks, and Land O'Lakes manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn more at www.Allocadia.com.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is the leading SaaS provider of effective and scalable marketing operations (marketing ops) management solutions. BrandMaker delivers the visibility, control, and agility that enterprise marketers require to optimize their marketing operations. BrandMaker tames the complexity of multinational marketing campaigns, budgets and team workflows, enabling companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos for efficiency and value. Independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing ops. More than 300 leading enterprises, including Deutsche Bank, BestBuy, and Daimler, trust its solutions to increase collaboration, efficiency, and performance of their marketing planning and execution. For more information, please visit www.brandmaker.com

