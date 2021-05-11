Allison Greaves, CPHR Candidate Presented with 2021 Rising Star Award

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Facebook Live: Celebrating HR excellence is an important part of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon (CPHR BC & Yukon) association. Today it was announced the winner of its annual award, the 2021 Rising Star Award, was presented to Allison Greaves, CPHR candidate, HR Manager and Partner at Durwest Construction Management (DCM) in Victoria, BC.

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by LoganHR, was created to recognize and publicly honour a CPHR BC & Yukon member who is "lighting the HR community on fire," and celebrates young HR trailblazers who hold the future of the HR profession in their hands.

A department of one in a construction company on Vancouver Island, Allison has built a reputation for proactivity and carrying her work all the way over the line at DCM.

Allison joined the project operations team in Victoria in 2014, and during her early years in the company there was no dedicated overseer of Human Resources. She made a case to the heads of the family-owned business that a HR Manager was needed for supporting staff at worksites and underpinning future growth. Her case was accepted and the position was hers in 2018.

Once moved into her newly-crafted role, the HR newcomer reached out to the worksite employee base with a first-of its-kind Staff Satisfaction Survey. She also helped DCM adopt The Builders Code, a provincially-funded code of conduct for employees on construction sites in B.C. Allison's follow-through resulted in DCM taking home the inaugural Initiate of the Year award in 2019, with specific recognition of Allison's efforts to increase the retention of tradeswomen using The Builders Code framework.

The company has seen tangible benefits from Allison's work in the HR Manager role, including the improvement of worksite culture and the development of people who have not traditionally felt welcome within the construction industry.

One of Allison's most noteworthy achievements in the HR field is the founding of BuildingWell, which aims to support good HR practices across the construction industry. When she is not at work, Allison is an active community volunteer, a devoted mom to two children, and a lifelong learner. When she is though, she can be proudly known as the newest and first female Partner of DCM as of January 2021.

Testament to the acknowledge impact of the HR profession, the award was showcased at a special Facebook LIVE virtual presentation attended by HR professionals and people leaders from across West Coast and Canada. For a full roster of finalists and expanded winner profiles, visit cprhbc.ca.

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through advocacy, awareness and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association provides leadership to more than 6800 members, and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon. www.cphrbc.ca

