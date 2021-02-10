Allied Van Lines Announces 2020 Agent of the Year Award

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Quality Move Management, Delta, British Columbia, has been named Allied's 2020 Agent of the Year for our Canadian Network.

This award is given to the Canadian Allied agent that provides outstanding customer experience and shows high performance in all aspects of their moving business. Qualifying agents must have excellent quality and customer satisfaction scores along with strong sales results and a superior hauling record. Despite the challenges to business in 2020, this year's winner had an exceptional year with significant bookings, transportation capacity growth throughout the year and in the peak season, and an improvement to an already stellar customer satisfaction rating.

"We are truly humbled to accept this recognition among a strong network of Allied agents. Our team's commitment to high standards in quality and customer service in all areas of our business kept us motivated to strive for excellence," said Tim Nager, President of Quality Move Management. "We are dedicated to continue to deliver on high quality and exceptional customer service with the help of our talented team at QMM and the support of the Allied Van Lines network. We are very proud and excited to be recognized as the Allied Agent of the Year once again."

"Quality Move Management achieved this top position because of their dedication and focus on service quality and customer satisfaction. They consistently delivered on the customer experience and it shows in their results," said Rob Grohn, President of Allied Van Lines Canada. "We congratulate Quality Move Management and their entire team for demonstrating their commitment to growth and providing the highest level of excellence to our customers. This is the third time that Quality Move Management has received this prestigious Award and a true indication of the quality culture and customer commitment in everything they do."

For more information about Quality Move Management, please visit: qmm.com.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, Allied is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services, and a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ricado Ramos-Seyffert

Marketing Director

T: 630-234-0418

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Van Lines