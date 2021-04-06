Allied Universal Acquires G4S plc; Creating A Global Integrated Security Services Leader

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of G4S plc. This acquisition is now able to complete as Allied Universal has satisfied or waived all of the required offer conditions, including the required antitrust and regulatory approvals. At the offer price of 245p per G4S share, the acquisition value is £3.8bn.

Allied Universal is now the 3rd largest employer in North America and the 7th largest employer in the world. The company remains laser-focused on its purpose - to serve and safeguard customers, communities and people in today's ever-changing world. Allied Universal is entirely structured to support its local operations-ensuring the resources and benefits are focused where they're needed most - with the company's customers and Security Professionals.

There is no other security company that can offer such a vast amount of resources to serve our local communities and customers. Allied Universal now has an extensive network of offices located across North America alone. The company will be ideally situated to address customers' evolving security needs, partnering and growing with our clients on a national and international scale and serving G4S's existing customer base locally, nationally and around the world.

"This is truly a very significant moment in Allied Universal's history," said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "Our vision is not only to be the best security company but to be the best corporate services partner in a world of evolving risk. I look forward to working with Ashley Almanza and G4S's senior management team through the integration process with the goal of establishing a global leader, equipped to lead the industry through the next phase of its development. Together, we will deliver the highest value proposition to customers in the security industry."

This acquisition creates a world leading integrated security company, providing an unrivalled breadth of capability for customers and new opportunities for the company's teams around the world. Allied Universal remains committed to security excellence and to being thought leaders in the security industry, focused on raising standards of professionalism.

"Steve and his team have created a world class security business in North America, and I have enormous respect for the business they have built," said Ashley Almanza, CEO of G4S. "The combination of the skills, experience and talents in our two companies creates a unified business that will be unmatched in every important dimension including scale, coverage, employee opportunity, innovation and customer experience and, of course, performance. I look forward to working alongside the Allied Universal team to deliver the considerable benefits that I know this combination can achieve."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. With the backing of our global organization, our clients benefit from the advantages of working with an $18 billion company and more than 800,000 employees as we offer efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale. Our excellence starts with our local leadership and local presence. In fact, in North America alone, we have an extensive network of offices to support our local communities and customers. We take pride in our extensive knowledge in a range of specialty sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About G4S plc

G4S is a leading global security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Its mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is active in around 85 countries and has 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

