ALLIED GOLD TO COMMENCE TRADING ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (OTCQX: AAUCF) ("Allied" or the "Company), a Canadian-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of assets in Africa, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Trading on the NYSE is expected to commence at market open on Monday, June 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol "AAUC". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol.

The listing on the NYSE represents a significant milestone for Allied, reflecting the continued growth of its business. The Company believes that listing on the NYSE will provide it with, among other things, access to a broader investor audience, increased sources of potential capital, improved trading liquidity in Allied's common shares, and increased research coverage from U.S. investment banks. Finally, the listing is expected to provide the opportunity for broader index inclusion.

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE, the Company's common shares will cease trading on the OTCQX market. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the Company's statements relating to the listing and trading of the Company's Common Shares on the NYSE and the potential benefits related thereto, the timing of first gold production at the Kurmuk gold project and the Company's aspiration to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "may", "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words or negative versions thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "should", "would" or "could" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and is inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including uncertainties related to, without limitation, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

