ALLIED GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CONTINUED EXPLORATION SUCCESS AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AT KURMUK

Recent significant exploration results at both Dish Mountain and Tsenge confirm the high prospectivity previously reported for the property and these near-mine targets. These results support the Company's objective to deliver significant Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource growth from areas that can extend and improve Kurmuk's initial mine life and production profile. This, in turn, helps to achieve the Company's strategic goals, including reaching a minimum of five million ounces of gold in mineral inventories at the project.





Cumulative exploration results at the Tsenge Project highlight the potential for significant additional economic mineralization within the project area, reinforcing Allied's vision that Kurmuk and the surrounding 1,269 km 2 of exploration leases represent the potential for a new gold mineral province in Western Ethiopia .





of exploration leases represent the potential for a new gold mineral province in . Key project advancements in recent months build upon the planning and preparation activities started in late 2023. These include the progress of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") Early Works contract under DRA Global Limited ("DRA"), the ongoing procurement of long-lead items and services, including the ball mill in addition to the already owned SAG mill, and the tendering process for contract mining and bulk earthworks, among others.

The Kurmuk project is expected to achieve average annual gold production of over 290,000 ounces ("oz") during the first five years and maintain production of over 240,000 oz per year for the Life of Mine ("LOM") at an AISC(1) targeted below $950 per oz and an initial 10-year mine life based solely on current Mineral Reserves. As reported in the press release titled "Allied Gold Announces Positive Exploration Results at Kurmuk's Tsenge Gold Prospect and New Oxide Discoveries at Sadiola, Supporting the Company's Objectives to Extend Mine Life and Increase Production" dated April 10, 2024, the Company is advancing highly prospective targets to significantly increase the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Kurmuk. This aligns with the Company's goal of achieving a minimum of five million ounces of gold in mineral inventories at the project and pursuing a strategic LOM extending for at least 15 years at production levels in excess of 250,000 oz per annum. The ongoing project execution in support of these targets requires development capital of approximately $500 million, funded by available cash on hand and cash flows from producing mines, with the first gold pour expected in mid-2026.

Exploration Update

The exploration effort at Kurmuk continues to define significant gold intersections in near-surface mineralization, with the objective of increasing mine life and providing optionality for near-term opportunities that could represent improvements to the LOM plan. Currently, the 2.74 million oz of Mineral Reserves are contained entirely in the Dish Mountain and Ashashire pits. Figure 1 shows the near-mine targets identified through detailed mapping and sampling over the past three years. This update covers the progress of a program aimed at confirming extensions at the Dish Mountain deposit and provides an update on the Tsenge Prospect activities, where the Company released its maiden discovery in 2023 after beginning scout drilling earlier last year.

Dish Mountain Extensions

Additional diamond drilling at the Dish Mountain Deposit has highlighted the potential for further economic mineralization from extensions to the current orebody, which contains 1.3 million oz of Mineral Reserves within 32.7 Mt at a grade of 1.24 g/t Au, both along strike and on the flanks of the deposit. Figure 3 illustrates the location of 16 holes, totaling approximately 4,612 meters of core drilled in late 2023. These holes intersected mineralization beneath and adjacent to the $1,500/oz reserve pit design and the $1,800/oz resource pit optimization shell.

Significant intersections received are reported in Table 1. Figure 4 illustrates the intersections obtained in DMDD691 and DMDD694 in cross section. Highlights from DMDD691 include 15.3 m at 3.45 g/t Au from 223 m (true thickness 10.82 m). DMDD694, on the same section, intersected three zones: 10.2 m at 2.69 g/t Au (true thickness 9.59 m), 4.6 m at 4.31 g/t Au from 192.0 m (true thickness 2.18 m), and 3.4 m at 3.53 g/t Au from 243.5 m (true thickness 1.56 m), demonstrating the presence of numerous mineralized lodes to be targeted by exploratory drilling.

These results support the potential for extending high grade mineralization at Dish Mountain along strike and at depth, which in turn is expected to unlock further pit expansions and increase mineral inventories. Given the proximity to the processing plant as well and the results observed, Allied intends to deploy several diamond drill rigs in the second half of 2024 to test these extensions and target increases in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on this already significant gold deposit. Dish Mountain and Ashashire—the two initial open pits that encompass all current Mineral Reserves—each contribute approximately half of the current Mineral Reserves to the Kurmuk Project.

Tsenge Exploration Update

The Tsenge gold prospect is located within the Proterozoic Kurmuk Greenstone Belt, part of the Western Ethiopian Greenstone Belt. It is positioned along strike from the Ashashire Gold Deposit and approximately 6 km southeast of the planned Kurmuk Project processing plant. Since 2022, Allied has undertaken extensive prospecting at Tsenge, involving soil sampling, geological mapping, and channel sampling, along with the initiation of scout diamond core drilling consisting of 124 diamond core holes to thoroughly test the area. The aim is to extend mineralization, confirm high-grade sources of mineralization, and ultimately increase the economic potential of the project.

Since the initial results for Tsenge, further drilling at depth has supported the potential for significant gold mineralization, highlighted by previous surface trenching results. The current focus of exploration drilling is the Sitola target within the Tsenge Prospect, located approximately 9 km from the planned 6.0 Mtpa process plant, as shown in Figure 2.

Allied has drilled 24 diamond drill holes in the proposed program of 124 holes, on an initial 200 m spacing. Assays have been received for 12 of the 24 drilled holes. Significant intersections are reported in Table 2. Figure 5 presents the drill location plan, and Figure 6 shows the local section for TSDD013. Notable intersections from TSDD013 include 3.0 m at 3.76 g/t Au from 95.2 m (true thickness 2.6 m), 9.7 m at 4.92 g/t Au from 100.9 m (true thickness 8.6 m), 4.1 m at 4.27 g/t Au from 122.7 m (true thickness 3.61 m), 8.6 m at 7.73 g/t Au from 133.4 m (true thickness 7.6 m), and 6.2 m at 6.90 g/t Au from 183.9 m (true thickness 5.0 m).

These additional drill results, which build on the previously disclosed soil sampling, geological mapping, and channel sampling, confirm broad gold mineralization with economic grades in hard rock at the surface and at least up to 200 m vertically below the outcrop. These findings indicate that the gold-in-soil anomaly of greater than 100 ppb Au is derived from significant gold grades of greater than 1.0 g/t Au in rock, consistent with the Company's experience at the Dish Mountain and Ashashire gold deposits. Furthermore, drilling to date has intersected multiple zones on individual section lines, with continuity to be tested by further drilling. Initial results and ongoing mapping from channel sampling show a 50-meter-wide gold-bearing zone with multiple individual drill hole intersections of up to 12 meters true thickness near the surface with grades over 1.0 g/t Au. This confirms the robust exploration model and the prospectivity of Tsenge. Considering the scale of the anomaly defined on the Tsenge Ridge line—with the core anomaly covering a strike of 5.4 km—this indicates a substantial mineralized zone which the Company is advancing.

The drilling results demonstrate the potential for large tonnage economic gold mineralization at this prospect and its potential to increase mineral inventories and extend the mine life of Kurmuk. These positive exploration results at Tsenge support the potential for expanding the mineral inventory at this target and across the entire Kurmuk Project, where other similar targets and anomalies have been identified. Allied Gold is applying the same proven and efficient exploration model to these areas to underpin an expanded, long-term production outlook. This strategy aims to enhance the overall asset base of Allied Gold, aligning closely with the strategic goal of creating long-lasting value for its stakeholders and achieving a minimum of five million ounces of gold in mineral inventories at the Kurmuk Project.

Project Development Updates

As previously released, construction activities at the Kurmuk Project commenced through a two-phase development plan, bolstered by the consolidation of the minority interest, bringing the Company's ownership to 100%. The Company is pursuing an expanded project involving an upgrade of the processing plant's capacity from 4.4 million tonnes per year (Mt/a) to the confirmed design of 6.0 Mt/a. This expansion, as indicated in the 2023 Front End Engineering and Design, leverages major equipment already owned by the Company and provides flexibility to exploit the attractive exploration upside of the property while reducing implementation risks and capital intensity.

The Company is pleased to provide an update on the Kurmuk construction activities:

Execution Planning: During the first quarter of 2024 the Company completed execution planning and preparation activities, which included mobilizing the EPCM contractor to the site, advancing detailed engineering, formalizing, and executing the procurement plan.





During the first quarter of 2024 the Company completed execution planning and preparation activities, which included mobilizing the EPCM contractor to the site, advancing detailed engineering, formalizing, and executing the procurement plan. Engineering and Procurement: Activities are progressing well under DRA and the Allied team. The project remains focused on completing critical path packages and executing the procurement of long-lead items. The ball mill order has been placed and is expected to be delivered by mid-next year, and with the SAG mill already owned, the longer lead time items are either already dealt with or in progress. Other key packages are progressing according to schedule, with key tenders issued to the market and in the process of being awarded, including contract mining services and bulk excavations, among others.





Activities are progressing well under DRA and the Allied team. The project remains focused on completing critical path packages and executing the procurement of long-lead items. The ball mill order has been placed and is expected to be delivered by mid-next year, and with the SAG mill already owned, the longer lead time items are either already dealt with or in progress. Other key packages are progressing according to schedule, with key tenders issued to the market and in the process of being awarded, including contract mining services and bulk excavations, among others. Construction and Local Engagement: Significant progress has been made in the construction phase. The construction water dam, built by a local earthworks contractor under DRA's supervision, has been completed on schedule and is now full. Additionally, the construction camp build is advancing, with earthworks, civil works, and delivery of modules for the main 1,600-person camp ongoing. Successful engagement with local contractors has provided flexibility to ensure steady progress.





Significant progress has been made in the construction phase. The construction water dam, built by a local earthworks contractor under DRA's supervision, has been completed on schedule and is now full. Additionally, the construction camp build is advancing, with earthworks, civil works, and delivery of modules for the main 1,600-person camp ongoing. Successful engagement with local contractors has provided flexibility to ensure steady progress. Local Stakeholder Engagement: The Company is dedicated to fostering strong community relationships and strengthening its social license for Kurmuk. Several initiatives have been advancing with national, regional, and local stakeholders to leverage the overwhelming support for the project from local stakeholders and to continue advancing construction activities while creating the framework for future operations.





The Company is dedicated to fostering strong community relationships and strengthening its social license for Kurmuk. Several initiatives have been advancing with national, regional, and local stakeholders to leverage the overwhelming support for the project from local stakeholders and to continue advancing construction activities while creating the framework for future operations. Operational Readiness: Operational readiness remains a key focus, with planning and preparation activities underway, including the recruitment of the General Manager and other operating positions. The Company intends to award the mining contract in July, with the objective of advancing earthworks and allowing for the early mobilization of equipment and the development of customs, importation, and logistics systems well ahead of the timeframe when mining will begin.

The continued progress in both project development and exploration activities underscores Allied's dedication to maximizing the potential of Kurmuk and establishing it as a significant gold mineral province in Western Ethiopia. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as exploration and construction activities progress, and the project moves closer to its goal of achieving first production in mid-2026 and delivering increased and sustainable value to stakeholders.

The Kurmuk Project is fully permitted and licensed, on budget, and on schedule for first production in mid-2026.

Table 1 – Dish Mountain Intersection Table – Diamond Drilling, Kurmuk, Ethiopia

Table 2 – Tsenge Intersection Table - Diamond Drilling, Kurmuk, Ethiopia

Table 3 – Tsenge Intersection Table - Channel Samples, Kurmuk, Ethiopia

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise disclosed, all scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier, P.Geo (Vice President, Technical Performance and Compliance). Mr. Bernier is an employee of Allied and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Allied Gold incorporates a Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC") program for all of its mines and exploration projects which conforms to industry best practices.

Kurmuk – sample preparation is completed on site at the Exploration Camp sample preparation facility, which is maintained and protocols audited by Allied's laboratory consultant on a bi-annual basis.





Pulp samples are dispatched via secure courier from Asosa to Addis, received by the Company, cleared with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum for export, and exported with secure courier to ALS Geochemistry, Perth, Australia (ISO9001 certification). Gold is analysed by fire assay with a 50 gram aliquot and AAS finish (lab code: Au-AA25). Au-AA25 is certified from 0.01 to 100 g/t Au. Rejects and remaining half-core stored on site for the period for archival purposes. Check samples are completed at Intertek Perth using a 50 gram fire assay method.

All exploration diamond drill cores are split in half by core sawing and sampled at appropriate intervals for assay. The remaining core, and pulps are stored on-site in a secure location. Sample rejects at the laboratory are disposed of after the QA/QC is complete.

Certified reference standards, blanks and duplicates (preparation and analytical) are routinely inserted into the sample stream as a control for assay accuracy, bias, precision and contamination. The results of these checks are tracked and failures are re-analyzed. This information also includes pulp checks carried out in the secondary lab.

This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section at the end of this news release.

Email: [email protected]