ALLIED GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST CONSTRUCTION PAYMENT UNDER STREAMING AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS, AND US$75 MILLION GOLD PREPAY ARRANGEMENT

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (OTCQX: AAUCF) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of the first construction payment under its previously announced US$175 million streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton") (see press release dated December 5, 2024). The first of the four planned payments from Wheaton is in the amount of US$43,750,000 and the funds have been made available upon Allied satisfying the relevant Kurmuk stream agreement customary conditions.

In addition, Allied has entered into gold prepaid forward arrangement with select lenders (the "Prepay Lenders"), for a total advance amount of US$75 million. Under this arrangement, the Prepay Lenders will purchase an aggregate of 2,802 ounces of gold from Allied per month over a period of twelve months, starting in October 2026. The Prepay Lenders include National Bank of Canada, Macquarie Bank Limited and Citibank, N.A.

The gold prepay arrangement is a low cost of capital financing and represents the latest component of the previously announced comprehensive financial package for the construction and development of the Kurmuk project which once in production will significantly increase production overall for the Company and generate robust and increasing cash flows.

About Kurmuk Project

The Kurmuk project is located in western Ethiopia within the metal prolific Arabian-Nubian Shield, and approximately 500 kilometers from the capital Addis Ababa. Allied is targeting an initial production of approximately 270,000 gold ounces in the first 5 years and an average life of mine production of 240,000 gold ounces per annum, at an industry leading All-In Sustaining Costs(1) ("AISC") below US$1,000 per ounce. With initial Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 2.7 million ounces, the Company is targeting a mine life greater than 15 years driven by an extensive exploration program.

The Kurmuk project is fully permitted and currently in construction with first gold planned by the second quarter of 2026. Earthworks, camp construction along with engineering and procurement are progressing well with the project remaining on track and on budget. The Kurmuk project has been designed for a milling capacity of 6 Mtpa to leverage the large and prospective land package. Mining is planned as conventional shovel-truck open pit operations at Dish Mountain and Ashashire. Processing is designed as conventional CIL circuit and recoveries are expected to average 92% approximately over the life of mine. Power is planned to be supplied by the Ethiopian grid, and the Company has secured a power purchase agreement for 10 years with an average cost of 4 cents per kWh, aligned with the objective to delivery significant production at industry leading costs.

Allied is advancing an aggressive exploration program at Kurmuk, with a 2024 exploration budget of US$7.5 million. Notably, the current exploration efforts are focused on extensions of the known Mineral Resources around the planned open pits as well as exploring near-mine regional targets like the newly discovered Tsenge area.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

END NOTES

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure for which the most directly comparable IFRS measure is cost of sales. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section at the end of this news release.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise disclosed, all scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier, P.Geo (Vice President, Technical Services). Mr. Bernier is an employee of Allied and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, any information as to the Company's strategy, objectives, plans or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or negative versions thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "should", "would" or "could" occur. Forward-looking information included in this press release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to information concerning the stream transaction, gold prepaid forward arrangement, expectations to be fully financed, expected construction plans for the mine at the Kurmuk project, and expected production, exploration, development and expansion plans discussed herein being met. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and is inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the Company's ability to satisfy all conditions precedent to the completion of the transactions discussed herein; ability to successfully execute on its development, optimization and expansion plans; expected life of mine extension being achieved as anticipated; dependence on products produced from its key mining assets; fluctuating price of gold; risks relating to the exploration, development and operation of mineral properties, including but not limited to adverse environmental and climatic conditions, unusual and unexpected geologic conditions and equipment failures; risks relating to operating in emerging markets, particularly Africa, including risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations; health, safety and environmental risks and hazards to which the Company's operations are subject; the Company's ability to maintain or increase present level of gold production; the Company's ability to execute on its expansion and optimization plans; nature and climatic condition risks; counterparty, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks and access to financing; the Company's success in executing non-dilutive financing alternatives; cost and availability of commodities; increases in costs of production, such as fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables; risks associated with infectious diseases; uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; the Company's ability to replace and expand Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, as applicable, at its mines; factors that may affect the Company's future production estimates, including but not limited to the quality of ore, production costs, infrastructure and availability of workforce and equipment; risks relating to partial ownerships and/or joint ventures at the Company's operations; reliance on the Company's existing infrastructure and supply chains at the Company's operating mines; risks relating to the acquisition, holding and renewal of title to mining rights and permits, and changes to the mining legislative and regulatory regimes in the Company's operating jurisdictions; limitations on insurance coverage; risks relating to illegal and artisanal mining; the Company's compliance with anti-corruption laws; risks relating to the development, construction and start-up of new mines, including but not limited to the availability and performance of contractors and suppliers, the receipt of required governmental approvals and permits, and cost overruns; risks relating to acquisitions and divestures; title disputes or claims; risks relating to the termination of mining rights; risks relating to security and human rights; risks associated with processing and metallurgical recoveries; risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the precious metals mining industry; risks related to the Company's ability to service its debt obligations; fluctuating currency exchange rates (including the US Dollar, Euro, West African CFA Franc and Ethiopian Birr exchange rates); risks related to the Company's investments and use of derivatives; taxation risks; scrutiny from non-governmental organizations; labour and employment relations; risks related to third-party contractor arrangements; repatriation of funds from foreign subsidiaries; community relations; risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; the impact of global financial, economic and political conditions, global liquidity, interest rates, inflation and other factors on the Company's results of operations and market price of common shares; risks associated with financial projections; force majeure events; transactions that may result in dilution to common shares; future sales of common shares by existing shareholders; the Company's dependence on key management personnel and executives; vulnerability of information systems including cyber attacks; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the progress under the Company's strategic financing package and the Company's operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which supplement its Consolidated Financial Statements that are presented in accordance with IFRS, including the following:

Cash costs per gold ounce sold (which is included in AISC); and

AISC per gold ounce sold

The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are intended to provide additional information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating earnings or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP financial performance measures and other financial measures are evaluated on a periodic basis, influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are duly noted and retrospectively applied, as applicable. Subtotals and per unit measures may not calculate based on amounts presented in the following tables due to rounding.

The measures of cash costs and AISC, along with revenue from sales, are considered to be key indicators of a company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows from its mining operations.

CASH COSTS PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD

Cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations. Cash costs exclude DA, exploration costs, accretion and amortization of reclamation and remediation, and capital, development and exploration spend. Cash costs include only items directly related to each mine site, and do not include any cost associated with the general corporate overhead structure.

The Company discloses cash costs because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its operating mines to generate cash flows. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is cost of sales, excluding DA. As aforementioned, this non-GAAP measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating earnings or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Cash costs are computed on a weighted average basis, with the aforementioned costs, net of by-product revenue credits from sales of silver, being the numerator in the calculation, divided by gold ounces sold.

AISC PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD

AISC figures are calculated generally in accordance with a standard developed by the World Gold Council ("WGC"), a non-regulatory, market development organization for the gold industry. Adoption of the standard is voluntary, and the standard is an attempt to create uniformity and a standard amongst the industry and those that adopt it. Nonetheless, the cost measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company is not a member of the WGC at this time.

AISC include cash costs (as defined above), mine sustaining capital expenditures (including stripping), sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation expensed and capitalized, and accretion and amortization of reclamation and remediation. AISC exclude capital expenditures attributable to projects or mine expansions, exploration and evaluation costs attributable to growth projects, DA, income tax payments, borrowing costs and dividend payments. AISC include only items directly related to each mine site, and do not include any cost associated with the general corporate overhead structure. As a result, Total AISC represent the weighted average of the three operating mines, and not a consolidated total for the Company. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company's cash expenditures.

Sustaining capital expenditures are expenditures that do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and exclude all expenditures at the Company's development projects as well as certain expenditures at the Company's operating sites that are deemed expansionary in nature, such as the Sadiola Phased Expansion, the construction and development of Kurmuk and the PB5 pushback at Bonikro. Exploration capital expenditures represent exploration spend that has met criteria for capitalization under IFRS.

The Company discloses AISC as it believes that the measure provides useful information and assists investors in understanding total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling gold from current operations, and evaluating the Company's operating performance and its ability to generate cash flow. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is cost of sales, excluding DA. As aforementioned, this non-GAAP measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies, should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating earnings or cash flows presented under IFRS.

AISC are computed on a weighted average basis, with the aforementioned costs, net of by-product revenue credits from sales of silver, being the numerator in the calculation, divided by gold ounces sold.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Mineral Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralisation may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralisation could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable.

NOTES ON MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES

Mineral Resources are stated effective as at December 31, 2023, reported at a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade, constrained within an $1,800/ounce pit shell and estimated in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("CIM Standards") and NI 43-101. Where Mineral Resources are stated alongside Mineral Reserves, those Mineral Resources are inclusive of, and not in addition to, the stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Reserves are stated effective as at December 31, 2023 and estimated in accordance with CIM Standards and NI 43-101. The Mineral Reserves:

are inclusive of the Mineral Resources which were converted in line with the material classifications based on the level of confidence within the Mineral Resource estimate;

reflect that portion of the Mineral Resources which can be economically extracted by open pit methods;

consider the modifying factors and other parameters, including but not limited to the mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the project;

include an allowance for mining dilution and ore loss; and

were reported using cut-off grades that vary by ore type due to variations in recoveries and operating costs. The cut-off grades and pit shells were based on a $1,500 /ounce gold price, except for the Agbalé pit, which was based on a $1,800 /ounce gold price.

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates are shown on a 100% basis. Designated government entities and national minority shareholders hold the following interests in each of the mines: 20% of Sadiola, 10.11% of Bonikro and 15% of Agbaou. Only a portion of the government interests are carried. The Government of Ethiopia is entitled to a 7% equity participation in Kurmuk once the mine enters into commercial production.

The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for each of the Company's mineral properties have been approved by the qualified persons (within the meaning of NI 43-101) as set forth below:

Qualified Person of Mineral Reserves Qualified Person of Mineral Resources John Cooke of Allied Gold Corporation Steve Craig of Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd.

Mineral Reserves (Proven and Probable)

The following table sets forth the Mineral Reserve estimates for the Company's mineral properties as at December 31, 2023.

Mineral Property Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Mineral Reserves Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Sadiola Mine 18,612 0.82 492 137,174 1.57 6,907 155,786 1.48 7,399 Kurmuk Project 21,864 1.51 1,063 38,670 1.35 1,678 60,534 1.41 2,742 Bonikro Mine 4,771 0.71 108 8,900 1.62 462 13,671 1.30 571 Agbaou Mine 1,815 2.01 117 6,092 1.79 351 7,907 1.84 469 Total Mineral Reserves 47,061 1.18 1,782 190,836 1.53 9,399 237,897 1.46 11,180

Notes:

Mineral Reserves are stated effective as at December 31, 2023 and estimated in accordance with CIM Standards and NI 43-101.

and estimated in accordance with CIM Standards and NI 43-101. Shown on a 100% basis.

Reflects that portion of the Mineral Resource which can be economically extracted by open pit methods.

Considers the modifying factors and other parameters, including but not limited to the mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the project.

Sadiola Mine:

Includes an allowance for mining dilution at 8% and ore loss at 3%

A base gold price of $1500 /oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of $1320 /oz (revenue factor 0.88) for Sadiola Main and $1500 /oz (revenue factor 1.00) for FE3, FE4, Diba, Tambali and Sekekoto.

/oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of /oz (revenue factor 0.88) for Sadiola Main and /oz (revenue factor 1.00) for FE3, FE4, Diba, Tambali and Sekekoto. The cut-off grades used for Mineral Reserves reporting were informed by a $1500 /oz gold price and vary from 0.31 g/t to 0.73 g/t for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.

Kurmuk Project:

Includes an allowance for mining dilution at 18% and ore loss at 2%

A base gold price of $1500 /oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of $1320 /oz (revenue factor 0.88) for Ashashire and $1440 /oz (revenue factor 0.96) for Dish Mountain.

/oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of /oz (revenue factor 0.88) for Ashashire and /oz (revenue factor 0.96) for Dish Mountain. The cut-off grades used for Mineral Reserves reporting were informed by a US$1500 /oz gold price and vary from 0.30 g/t to 0.45 g/t for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.

Bonikro Mine:

Includes an allowance for mining dilution at 8% and ore loss at 5%

A base gold price of $1500 /oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the Bonikro pit: With the selected pit shell using a value of $1388 /oz (revenue factor 0.925). Cut-off grades vary from 0.68 to 0.74 g/t Au for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.

/oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the Bonikro pit: A base gold price of $1800 /oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the Agbalé pit: With the selected pit shell using a value of $1800 /oz (revenue factor 1.00). Cut-off grades vary from 0.58 to 1.00 g/t Au for different ore types to the Agbaou processing plant due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage

/oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the Agbalé pit:

Agbaou Mine:

Includes an allowance for mining dilution at 26% and ore loss at 1%

A base gold price of $1500 /oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the: Pit designs (revenue factor 1.00) apart from North Gate (Stage 41) and South Sat (Stage 215) pit designs which used a higher short term gold price of $1800 /oz and account for 49 koz or 10% of the Mineral Reserves. Cut-off grades which range from 0.49 to 0.74 g/t for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.

/oz was used for the Mineral Reserves for the:

Mineral Resources (Measured, Indicated, Inferred)

The following table set forth the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) and for the Company's mineral properties at December 31, 2023.

Mineral Property Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Sadiola Mine 20,079 0.86 557 205,952 1.53 10,101 226,031 1.47 10,659 Kurmuk Project 20,472 1.74 1,148 37,439 1.64 1,972 57,912 1.68 3,120 Bonikro Mine 7,033 0.98 222 25,793 1.41 1,171 32,826 1.32 1,393 Agbaou Mine 2,219 2.15 154 11,130 1.96 701 13,349 1.99 855 Total Mineral Resources 49,804 1.30 2,081 280,315 1.55 13,945 330,118 1.51 16,027

The following table set forth the Inferred Mineral Resource estimates and for the Company's mineral properties as at December 31, 2023.

Mineral Property Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Content (koz) Sadiola Mine 16,177 1.12 581 Kurmuk Project 5,980 1.62 311 Bonikro Mine 19,588 1.30 816 Agbaou Mine 959 1.84 57 Total Mineral Resources 42,704 1.29 1,765

Notes:

Mineral Resources are estimated in accordance with CIM Standards and NI 43-101.

Shown on a 100% basis.

Are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Are listed at 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, constrained within an US$1800 /oz pit shell and depleted to 31 December 2023 .

/oz pit shell and depleted to . Rounding of numbers may lead to discrepancies when summing columns.

