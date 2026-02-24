Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC) Launches

New industry association aims to strengthen Canada's sovereign defence-industrial base

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC), a new trade association representing Canadian-owned and Canadian-controlled defence manufacturers, technology firms, and suppliers, launched today. As Canada advances its Defence Industrial Strategy and increases investment in procurement, industrial capacity, and modernization efforts, the ACDC is focused on strengthening coordination among Canadian defence firms and providing a unified Canadian industry voice on policy, procurement reform, and industrial development.

The Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC) is an industry-led trade association and lobbying group representing Canadian defence builders and suppliers. There are more than 500 Canadian defence firms employing over 50,000 people nationwide. Membership is open to Canadian-owned and Canadian-controlled companies committed to building sovereign capability and export-ready platforms.

"Canada has exceptional defence builders, but they have not always had a unified mechanism to coordinate and advocate collectively," said co-Chairs Eliot Pence, founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics, and Paul Ziade, co-founder and CEO of North Vector Dynamics, which together provided initial organizational support to establish the Alliance. "ACDC exists to strengthen domestic capability, support export-ready platforms, and ensure Canadian-controlled companies can have their voices heard and are positioned to deliver as defence investment accelerates."

Founding members include:

Dominion Dynamics

North Vector Dynamics

ONE9

Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

The Icebreaker

Canada Rocket Company

Lodge Systems

Wuxly

VizworX

Nusakan

aiRadar

Tacteris

Valcom

Reaction Dynamics

Remote Robotic

NordSpace

Convergence Design Services

ARES®

Greypoint Industries

Hawthorn Insights

Cybeats

Inertia

Bloomsco

The Alliance brings together platform developers and system integrators, advanced manufacturing and energetics firms, software, autonomy, AI, and sensor companies, sustainment and logistics providers, and dual-use technology leaders serving defence and allied markets. By convening companies across this spectrum, ACDC aims to foster deeper coordination across the defence supply chain and support the delivery of integrated national capabilities.

Members benefit from direct advocacy on defence policy and industrial priorities, coordinated representation on procurement reform, and opportunities to build coalitions to bid on and deliver complex defence programs. The association will also participate in capacity showcases and classified briefings, creating structured opportunities for engagement between industry and government. Through its events program, ACDC will create opportunities for members to convene around capability summits, procurement and policy workshops, platform showcases, and coalition-formation forums.

For more information about the Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC) or to submit your application to join, visit www.alliancecanada.com .

About the Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC)

The Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC) is an industry-led trade association and lobbying group representing Canadian defence builders and suppliers. ACDC works to strengthen collaboration, advocate for effective defence industrial policy, foster unity on procurement and policy, and support the growth of a resilient domestic defence ecosystem.

SOURCE Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies (ACDC)

Media Contact: [email protected]