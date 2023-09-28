Alliance Connection Honored with UNITAS Luminary Award for Outstanding Dedication and Commitment

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- Alliance Connection, a leading marketing agency revolutionizing how travel brands connect with audiences, has been awarded the prestigious UNITAS Luminary Award for its unwavering dedication and donation of services to the UNITAS cause. The recognition shines a light on the agency's unparalleled commitment, including its indispensable public relations and event services, particularly surrounding the non-profit's signature Illuminate Fundraising Gala.

Photo Credit: Capitol Hill Photos. Alliance Connection team from left to right: Madison Salyer, Executive Director; McKenzie Pickett, PR Director; Malaika Hollis, PR Manager; Melissa Mango, President, Lyssa Wheaton, Event Director; Sophia Portillo, Account Manager, Strategy & Planning UNITAS Luminary Award

On September 12th, the Edison Ballroom in NYC was alight with the energy and passion of those united against human trafficking. The UNITAS Illuminate Gala not only served as an avenue to raise funds, amassing an impressive total of over $370,000, but also as a testament to the collective effort against the dark world of human trafficking. Attendees had the chance to bid on unique experiences, from prime seating at international sports events to luxurious stays at some of the most renowned hotels and villas.

Tonya Turner, President and CEO of UNITAS, reflected on the evening's success, stating, "The Illuminate Gala is a beacon of hope, demonstrating the formidable force we become when we stand united against darkness. We're profoundly grateful for Alliance Connection's role in making this night not only just a fundraiser but a declaration of our shared mission."

"Alliance Connection has always believed in using our expertise and platform for the greater good. Partnering with UNITAS to combat human trafficking is a mission that resonates deeply with our core values. We're not just lending our services but our heart and hope for a world free from exploitation. It's an honor to stand with UNITAS and amplify their transformative work," remarked Melissa Mango, President of Alliance Connection.

Alliance Connection's impeccable event services ensured attendees were treated to moving performances by talented artists such as Candice Glover, Matt Giraud, Haley Reinhart, the Sing Harlem choir, and the Impulse Band. The evening was further enriched with inspiring speeches, symbolizing freedom, and an exhilarating Casino for a Cause after-party, all in the spirit of the noble cause.

Esteemed personalities graced the gala, adding to its allure. Among the Luminary Award recipients, UNITAS recognized the incredible contributions of Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn District Attorney, and David Weiss, Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit at the Kings County District Attorney's Office for their work in expanding services for victims and bringing traffickers to justice. Mandy Ansari also received a social responsibility award for her dedication to mental health and humanitarian efforts.

While the Illuminate Gala was a single night, its impact reverberates throughout the year, aiding UNITAS in its relentless mission to equip the youth with the knowledge to thwart exploitation. Through its LIGHTS curriculum, the organization aims to safeguard the future by reaching over two million people annually by 2027.

For those inspired to contribute or learn more about UNITAS and its commendable endeavors, visit https://www.unitas.ngo/.

View event photos here.

