ALLEN FAMILY CAPITAL, LLC ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Allen Family Capital, LLC ("Allen") announces that on March 5, 2026, Allen acquired 1,803,786 Common Shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. ("Starz") (Nasdaq: STRZ) at a purchase price of $13.86 USD per common share for aggregate consideration of $25 million USD (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Allen did not beneficially own or exercise control over any Common Shares of Starz. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Allen beneficially owns or controls 1,803,786 Common Shares representing approximately 10.7% of Starz's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

An early warning report will be filed by Allen with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Starz's issuer profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report filed by Allen, please contact Chris Malone by telephone at (310) 277-3500.

Allen acquired the Common Shares of Starz for investment purposes and intends to review such investment on a continuing basis. As such, Allen may, depending on Starz's performance and other market conditions, increase or decrease the investment position. Allen may, from time to time, make additional acquisitions of Common Shares or other securities of Starz either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including transactions directly with Starz, depending upon its evaluation of Starz's business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations, the market for the Common Shares or other securities, other opportunities available to Allen, general economic conditions, stock market conditions and other factors. Depending upon the factors noted above, Allen may also decide to hold or dispose of all or part of the investments in the Common Shares or other securities of Starz and/or enter into derivative transactions with institutional counterparties with respect to Starz's securities, including the Common Shares. Any actions Allen might undertake may be made at any time, and from time to time, without prior notice, and will be dependent upon its review of numerous factors, including but not limited to, an ongoing evaluation of Starz's business, financial condition, operations and prospects; price levels of Starz's securities; general market, industry and economic conditions; the relative attractiveness of alternative business and investment opportunities; and other future developments.

Consistent with such investment purposes, Allen may engage in communications with, without limitation, one or more shareholders of Starz, management of Starz and/or one or more members of Starz's board of directors and may make suggestions or proposals concerning Starz's operations, prospects, business and financial strategies, strategic transactions, assets and liabilities, business and financing alternatives, the composition of the board of directors and such other matters as Allen may deem relevant to the investment in Starz.

About Allen Family Capital

Allen Family Capital, LLC, is the private investment firm and family office of Byron Allen, with headquarters located at 9903 Santa Monica Bl. #418, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The firm pursues a disciplined, diversified, long-term investment strategy focused on capital preservation and value compounding across market cycles. Allen Family Capital invests in public and private securities, real estate, film, media, and other opportunistic strategies, leveraging operational expertise and strategic relationships to drive long-term value creation.

About Starz Entertainment Corp

Starz Entertainment Corp.'s Canadian registered office is located at 250 Howe Street, 20th Floor, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3R8, Canada.

