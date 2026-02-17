Allegis Launches SafeAxis™ Architectural-Grade Panic Hardware Engineered for Large Industrial Enclosures

In partnership with PDQ, delivers ANSI Grade 1, life-safety–tested egress backed by the Allegis engineered access approach

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Allegis, an engineered access solutions provider serving industrial OEMs and enclosure manufacturers, announced the launch of SafeAxis™, a family of industrial-grade panic and egress hardware built for safety-critical large, walk-in enclosures. SafeAxis™ expands Allegis' portfolio from access components to complete, code-compliant egress systems for large industrial enclosures.

SafeAxis™ is built on the PDQ 6300 Series hardware, a leading door hardware manufacturer, delivering ANSI/BHMA Grade 1, life-safety–compliant performance. Building on this foundation, Allegis engineers the complete egress solution for industrial door and enclosure systems that support OEMs, simplify specification, and ensure reliable operation.

"SafeAxis™ reflects how our customers are building today, accommodating for larger systems, harsher environments, and higher safety expectations," said Greg Mattson, President of Allegis. "They need more than parts. They need complete egress solutions they can trust to perform, comply, and scale. SafeAxis™ delivers that confidence."

While rooted in architectural panic hardware, SafeAxis™ adapts that foundation for the demands of large, walk-in industrial enclosures, delivering continuous-duty performance in vibration-heavy, weather-exposed environments while maintaining fast, intuitive egress for life-safety compliance. Target applications include eHouse and modular control rooms, generator enclosures, modular equipment shelters, mobile power systems, and other mission-critical industrial infrastructure.

"The PDQ 6300 Series has proven itself in demanding applications," said Phil Brandey, CEO of PDQ. "Partnering with Allegis allows that reliability to be applied in a new way--adapting architectural-grade panic hardware for the scale, duty cycles, and environments of large industrial enclosures. SafeAxis™ is a strong example of how collaboration drives real value for OEM customers."

SafeAxis™ systems are built around four principles: safety by design, controlled access with instant exit, durability in harsh environments, and integrated simplicity. By bringing panic and egress hardware into its engineered access ecosystem, Allegis enables customers to specify complete, compliant door- and enclosure-assemblies from a single trusted partner. SafeAxis™ industrial egress systems are available now through Allegis.

About Allegis

Allegis provides engineered access solutions for industrial OEMs and enclosure manufacturers, helping customers standardize, scale, and protect critical access points across power, infrastructure, and equipment markets.

About PDQ

PDQ is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance door hardware, known for durable panic and access solutions used across commercial and industrial environments.

